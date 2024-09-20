PSC initiative connects utility workers, law enforcement when AMBER Alerts are issued

The collaboration between the entities will educate utility employees on the state’s AMBER Alert program and train them to recognize the signs of child abduction.

The Mississippi Public Service announced a strategic alliance with law enforcement agencies and utility organizations on Friday that will provide additional resources for the state’s AMBER Alert program.

Speaking at the state Capitol, Southern District Commissioner Wayne Carr said the initiative recognizes the critical role that utility workers can play in resolving AMBER Alerts.

With utility professionals on the job, often outdoors in residential areas, the linemen have a unique opportunity to spot individuals and vehicles included in an AMBER Alert.

“Given the nature of their jobs, utility representatives can play a crucial part in our state’s AMBER Alert program by recognizing the signs of child abduction and understanding how to best respond in these types of situations,” Commissioner Carr said. “We are excited to create a partnership with statewide law enforcement agencies and utility organizations in order to provide safety education to utility crews and to contribute to Mississippi’s strong AMBER Alert network. By implementing this initiative, we can make a difference for the people of Mississippi.”

The Attorney General’s office is participating in the initiative as well as the Department of Public Safety, Entergy, Atmos Energy, Spire, Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, Mississippi Rural Water Association, Mississippi 811 and other organizations.

The collaboration between the entities will educate utility employees on the state’s AMBER Alert program and train them to recognize the signs of child abduction. By equipping this extensive network of utility workers with the necessary knowledge and tools, the PSC hopes to create a vigilant network of additional watchful eyes across Mississippi, ultimately strengthening the safety net for all citizens.

“The AMBER Alert system plays a very important role in protecting our most vulnerable—our children,” Central District Commissioner De’Keither Stamps said. “This program has saved countless lives by rapidly engaging the public and law enforcement to locate missing children in the most crucial hours. Understanding and recognizing the signs of child abduction is a responsibility that falls on all of us. Being trained to identify these signs can mean the difference between life and death for a child in danger. Together, we can make a difference and ensure the safety of our communities.”