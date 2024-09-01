Mississippians flourish when working

It’s Labor Day weekend, and I’ve been thinking a lot recently about how we can improve

our state’s economy, particularly our declining labor force participation rate.

Of one thing I am certain: we won’t understand the issue of work if we don’t understand

its most important element – the human one. Humans are more than categorized

numbers on a government spreadsheet (although they are that, too); they are families,

communities, societies, cultures.

America’s national identity is often tied to work. I’m reminded of a college session I

once attended during grad school (I studied international business alongside Brazilians,

Canadians, and Mexicans). When asked to introduce ourselves, every American started

with their job, followed by other life information. The opposite was true for nearly

everyone else.

America’s work ethic is as famous (and sometimes, as intense) as our patriotism. It

shows in our economy, our innovations and inventions, our corporations’ market share,

the sheer volume of American music streamed worldwide.

President Ronald Reagan spoke of work and family as being the center of American

lives, “the foundation of our dignity as a free people. When we deprive people of what

they have earned, or take away their jobs, we destroy their dignity and undermine their

families.” President Bill Clinton quoted Robert Kennedy’s views on work during the

signing of federal welfare reform legislation in 1996: “Work is the meaning of what this

country is all about. We need it as individuals. We need to sense it in our fellow citizens.

We need it as a society and as a people.”

I couldn’t agree more.

As a Contributing Fellow on Work for Empower Mississippi, I’ve been focused on our

state’s lagging labor force participation, a government measure of who’s working and/or

looking for a job. I appreciate Empower’s approach to studying the issue: no

preconceived notions (“let the data lead”) and more than raw numbers (“context and

people matter”).

Empower Mississippi has identified labor force participation as a key metric related to both growth and prosperity – for the state and for individuals and families.

The labor force participation rate (LFPR) matters to our state’s economy, as more

people working tends to generate more economic momentum. Research from entities

like the Congressional Budget Office and the Federal Reserve shows that low labor

force participation is associated with lower GDP, more government dependence, and

lower tax revenues, with the inverse also being true: Higher participation rates mean

more tax revenues, as the number of people paying income and payroll taxes rise, and

less dependence on government programs.

This tracks with comments Dr. Corey Miller, Mississippi’s state economist, delivered to a

legislative committee earlier this year, saying the state’s GDP would increase by 10%

and the labor force size by 13% if Mississippi simply mirrored the national average on

labor force participation.

The economic impact of labor force participation was highlighted recently in an analysis

of President Donald Trump’s landmark tax cut legislation, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

(TCJA) of 2017. A Federal Reserve of Dallas analysis noted it “stimulated economic

growth” through higher increases in GDP and jobs. These increases seem “robust,” but

“faster growth appears to be driven by a statistically significant 1.5 percentage point

increase in the labor force participation rate, with the impact on consumer spending

being rather small and insignificant.”

Bottom line, the analysis found that President Trump’s tax cuts worked in large part

because they helped get folks off the sidelines and into the workforce.

To provide quantitative analysis on this topic, Empower Mississippi commissioned the

National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center (NSPARC) at Mississippi

State University to evaluate the state’s labor force participation rate and provide high

level findings on Mississippi trends. The NSPARC study covers a 2010 to 2023

timeframe (thus capturing the aftermath of the Great Recession and the COVID-19

pandemic) and looked at factors like age, education level, race, and gender.

In short, Mississippi’s labor force participation rate has been the lowest or near-lowest in

the nation since statistics were first collected by the federal government. It currently

stands at 53.9%, compared to the national rate of 62.7%. This means that of the civilian

population (excluding children under 16 and those in institutional settings, like nursing

homes or the military), nearly half – about 46% – are neither working nor looking for

employment, compared to about 37% nationally.

Along with the data-driven analysis, Empower also conducted interviews with

researchers, economists, elected officials, economic and workforce development

officials, and more, to capture Mississippi voices and add localized context. In general,

stakeholders advocated further study of gender and racial gaps, disability rates, family

structure (where one parent stays home with young children), veteran analysis,

comparisons to other states, data quality and collection, and regulatory burdens, among

others.

You can find the full study and its results by clicking here or by visiting empowerms.org.

Improving the state’s labor force participation rate will not happen overnight, but it’s a

worthwhile goal that can be achieved. I’m glad many Mississippi leaders are embracing

this opportunity to continue moving our state forward. As President Reagan would say,

improving the state’s workforce participation will require “our best effort and our willingness to believe in ourselves and to believe in our capacity to perform great deeds…after all, why shouldn’t we believe that? We are Americans.”

He’s exactly right. We are Americans, but more than that – we are Mississippians.