The Mayflower Cafe reborn, Fenian’s closes shop

One Jackson institution has new life breathed into it by the brain trust behind the much celebrated Elvie’s, while another Jackson establishment prepares to close its doors.

On the heels of the highly anticipated reopening of The Mayflower Café in downtown Jackson, a favorite Irish pub, Fenian’s, announced its pending closure.

Hello, Mayflower

The new owners of the iconic Mayflower, Hunter Evans and Cody McCain, welcomed a packed house when it officially reopened on Monday. The 89-year-old restaurant, located on West Capitol Street, opened for lunch, served weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm, on a first come, first served basis. Reservations arerecommended for dinner, served from 4 pm to 9 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Emily Hartman told WLBT News she was lucky to get a boothon Monday. “When I walked in the door, it … brought back my childhood,” said the Jackson native. “I have really sweet memories of being here.”

Evans, 34, the executive chef and recent nominee for a 2024 James Beard Award, bought The Mayflower in April with McCain, the general manager. The pair are the brain trust behind another Jackson dining standout, Elvie’s, located in the Belhaven neighborhood.

Renovations to The Mayflower took place all summer as they freshened up the inside and the menu, while also retaining its original charm.

They added a new bathroom, an improvement over the old one, which included a trek outside and up a flight of stairs. “Our goal (was) to … keep the classic nostalgia,” said Evans, who also co-owns Elvie’s with McCain.

“We heard a lot of stories about this place,” McCain told WLBT News. “We’re both from Jackson, and we grew up eating in Jackson downtown … we wanted to take the opportunity to further along the stories and create those for the next generations to come.”

Oysters, steak, gumbo, and Gulf shrimp are back. Fried green tomatoes with comeback sauce is a highlighted appetizer. Today’s blue plate special: braised brisket with mashed potatoes, creamed corn, and green beans for $13.95.

New to the lineup: cocktails and wine.

Third-generation owner Jerry Kountouris closed the restaurant in 2022, after 87 years under family ownership. A staple of downtown Jackson life, it was featured in The Help and Ghosts of Mississippi.

Goodbye, Fenian’s

A day after the Mayflower officially reopened, the staff at Fenian’s Pub on Fortification Street in Jackson wrote a goodbye letter on Facebook. Within an hour of its post, nearly 600 people had reacted, some 200 had commented; 369 had shared the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Fenian’s Pub after nearly 28 years of serving this incredible community,” posted the Fenian’s Pub Team. “Since opening our doors, we’ve been honored to be a place where friends gathered, memories were made, and the spirit of Jackson was celebrated.We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us over the years. Your loyalty, laughter, and friendship have meant the world to us. Though this chapter is coming to an end, the memories we’ve shared will last a lifetime. Thank you for being a part of the Fenian’s Pub family.”

“So sad,” Greg Pigott added. “Great times singing karaoke there.”

Billy Smith said Fenian’s “kept me sane while my wife was in UMMC for a few months for cancer treatments.”

Sherry Cothren recalled: “Many stages of life enjoyed there.”

“I remember vomiting in the corner here,” added Ashley Dorsey.

Some people blamed the arguably challenging business climate of Jackson for its closure.

“Great job, Jackson! Keep up the good work! You’ll be a lifeless smoking crater in no time,” posted Marty Robertson.

Established in November 1996, Fenian’s Pub & Restaurant celebrated Irish and Celtic heritage. The name came from Finn McCool, the leader of a legendary band of warriors who was supposedly “a giant of a man who possessed all the knowledge of the world. It is said that he lies sleeping beneath Dublin and will awake in Ireland’s most dire hour of need.”

The Irish pub, a popular place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, is also a sit-down restaurant.

“Our last day will be Tuesday, Sept. 10,” concluded the post, “so come out and join us one more time for some hearty food, stout libations, and just a few more salutations!”