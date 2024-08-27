The history of the Ole Miss rallying cry, “Hotty Toddy!”

Whether walking through the Grove on campus or in an airport in a faraway land, the unifying greeting of “Hotty Toddy” brings you back to Ole Miss.

The unified holler of Ole Miss fans, “Hotty Toddy” can be heard around the world, but where did the cheer actually come from?

According to history, Hotty Toddy may have been a meme, born of word of mouth, long before the internet was even a thing.

Here’s the story. Are you ready? Hotty Toddy!

The history of Hotty Toddy

The first published proof of Hotty Toddy appeared in The Mississippian, the student paper now known as The Daily Mississippian, in November 1926. This is the only “official” documentation of the original cheer, which was “Heighty Tighty” instead of “Hotty Toddy.”

Now, nearly 100 years later, the words are only slightly different, but the essence of the response to “Are you ready?” remains.

Hell, yeah! Damn right!

Heighty Tighty, Gosh Almighty,

Who The Hell Are We? Hey!

Flim Flam, Bim Bam

Ole Miss By Damn!

No one knows why the words morphed over time to “Hotty Toddy.” Some say it is because of the iconic drink, known as the Hot Toddy. Others have claimed it is because maybe it was thought that Ole Miss was “hoity-toity” and fans leaned into it.

Ole Miss news reported in 2014 that perhaps it was in reference to the Virginia Tech Regimental Band called “The Highty Tighties.”

Either way, the iconic cheer is as part of the Ole Miss fanbase as red and blue.

Hotty toddy trendsetters?

Call and response cheers at sports events are nothing new.

Southern Miss has been shouting “To the Top” since Robert Hays first penned the fight song in the 1950s.

“Hail State” has been the fight song of Mississippi State University since 1939, but it wasn’t until 2014 that it became the brand for all things Bulldog athletics.

But Ole Miss fans take delight in knowing that Hotty Toddy might have been the inspiration for Alabama’s Rammer Jammer. And while it has never been declared fact, Rammer Jammer didn’t make its first appearance until the 1970s, when Dr. James Ferguson became the director of the Million Dollar Band at Alabama. After departing from Ole Miss.

Infer what you will.

“Rammer Jammer” isn’t just a fight song chant, the phrase has been known as “fighting words” in the past and the chant has been banned a couple of times in its career.

That’s never happened with Hotty Toddy.

Hotty Toddy spirit lives on

Hotty Toddy isn’t just a local rallying cry – Hollywood has joined in with a variety of celebrities leading the chant via recordings in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Betty White, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Jack Black, and Mississippi native Morgan Freeman are just a few of the celebrities that have hyped the crowd with recorded messages.

Today, Hotty Toddy is more than a chant–it is a brand for all things to be celebrated at Ole Miss. From “Hotty Toddy Holidays” in the winter to emboldened letters on t-shirts, there is an eternal element to Hotty Toddy. And for Ole Miss alumni, Hotty Toddy is synonymous with saying “Hello” or “Welcome Home.”

You’ll have your chance to get into the Hotty Toddy spirit when Ole Miss kicks off the season on August 31 against Furman University in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.