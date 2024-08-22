Magnolia Mornings: August 22, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Starkville under citywide burn ban

The Starkville Fire Department posted on Facebook Wednesday that due to current weather conditions and an increase in grass fires they have seen in the City of Starkville, a citywide burn ban was being imposed.

“No permits will be issued for burning and we strongly encourage people to be aware of cigarette ashes and charcoal ashes when disposing of these items,” the Starkville FD shared. “When weather conditions improve we will lift the burn ban. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Walz accentuates Midwestern roots in DNC acceptance speech

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for Vice President on Wednesday at the convention being held in Chicago. Walz took the stage following former President Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey, “accentuating his Midwestern roots and portraying the Democratic ticket as one that champions pragmatism and patriotism,” according to the New York Times.

“Mr. Walz began his career as a culturally conservative Democrat on some issues — in particular, guns — before evolving in recent years into a liberal favorite. His first term as governor was marked by consensus-building with Republicans who controlled one chamber of the State Legislature. But when Democrats won majorities in the 2022 election, he pressed to enact a sweeping agenda of liberal priorities,” NYT reported.

Walz criticized former President Donald Trump’s aggressiveness and tone.

“Leaders don’t spend all day insulting people and blaming others. Leaders do the work,” Walz said, comparing Trump unfavorably to the high schoolers he had taught as a public school teacher, reported NYT. “So I don’t know about you: I’m ready to turn the page on these guys.”

2. RFK to end White House bid and endorse Trump?

Rumors are swirling that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be ending his bid for the White House on Friday and endorsing Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump. If that happens, will it help Trump defeat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris?

According to a Wall Street Journal poll, “With Kennedy and other alternative candidates off the ballot, half of the voters backing them would support Trump and one-quarter would back Harris, the Journal poll found. Harris’s 1-point lead with Kennedy in the race turned into a 2-point deficit without him.”

Yet, as WSJ also reports, “Other polls find a different effect. In an AARP survey this month of Michigan, Trump led by 2 points on a multiple-candidate ballot but fell into a tie with Harris when third-party and independent candidates were not presented as options — suggesting that more Kennedy voters would move to Harris than to Trump.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss lands 22 on Senior Bowl watchlist

Ole Miss leads the nation in the most players to make the 2025 Senior Bowl Watchlist with 22. Those names include QB Jaxson Dar, WR Tre Harris, RB Ulysses Bentley, and more.

Eleven other Mississippi college players made the watchlist as well, with Mississippi State having 6 players on the list, Southern Miss with 4, and Jackson State with 1.

The players on the list are being watched by not only Senior Bowl scouts, but NFL executives in the lead up to the 2025 Draft.

2. Miss. State’s Akharaiyi named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose watchlist

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State football’s Kelly Akharaiyi was named to the preseason watchlist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Mississippi State Athletics says the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football at and graduated from a Texas High School and/or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college.

Markets & Business

1. Harley-Davidson drops DEI

(Photo from Harley-Davidson on X)

Harley-Davidson is dropping some of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a statement released Monday, as reported by CNBC.

“The motorcycle company said it has stopped consulting the Human Rights Campaign’s metric for treatment of LGBTQ+ employees, and that its sponsorship decisions will now be determined by the company and foundation, which will focus on ‘retaining our loyal riding community,” CNBC reported. “Harley-Davidson also affirmed its rejection of hiring quotas and ‘socially motivated content’ included in training. In the statement, the brand maintained support for first responders, active military members and veterans.”

Read the company’s statement here.

2. Powell remarks could give hint of Fed rate cuts

FILE – Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 12, 2024. Powell will be in Portugal on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to take part in a panel discussion on central banking policy with members of the European Central Bank. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Financial markets, economic officials, businesses and households nationwide are eager for any hints about when the Federal Reserve will ease up on the economy and cut interest rates, the Washington Post reports.

“This week could bring the surest signal yet, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell delivers what will be his most important speech of the year on Friday morning. Analysts broadly expect that long-awaited cuts will begin at the Fed’s next meeting in September,” WP reported. “Still, no one knows yet whether central bankers will opt for a more aggressive cut, out of fears that the job market is slowing too much, or simply lower rates by a more typical quarter of a point.”

As WP notes, “Powell’s speech is the headline event of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, an annual ‘who’s who’ of central bankers and economists in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.”