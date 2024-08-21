Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
U.S. job growth significantly weaker...

U.S. job growth significantly weaker than initially reported

By: Frank Corder - August 21, 2024

  • Revised by 818,000 jobs, it is the largest downgraded labor market reporting since 2009.

The U.S. labor market wasn’t as strong as portrayed during the year from April 2023 through March 2024.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised its estimate of total employment for that period downward by 818,000 from what was initially reported.

It is the largest such downgrade since 2009.

The resulting significantly weaker labor report means the U.S. economy is estimated to have added on average 173,500 jobs monthly instead of what was reported as upwards of 242,000 jobs monthly.

According to the BLS data, the professional and business services industry was revised down by 1.6% while the information industry was downgraded by 2.3%.

As noted, the revised numbers are taken from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages that uses data from state unemployment insurance records and actual payrolls.

The downward revision in the labor market comes at a time when U.S. job growth has slowed in recent months. July’s report showed only 114,000 jobs gained.

In addition, the Federal Reserve continues to ponder the right time to lower key interest rates. Whether this latest revised labor market report factors into those discussions could play out when they meet September 17.

The Fed’s benchmark interest rate has been set in the 5.25%-5.50% range for more than a year. Analysts are eyeing a potential quarter of a percent cut next month.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 19, 2024

Mississippi teachers’ union opposes school choice in the Magnolia State
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 19, 2024

Public Service Commission delves into “fact finding mission” on solar energy in Mississippi
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 16, 2024

Navy multi-ship, $11.5 billion buy to be awarded to Pascagoula’s Ingalls Shipbuilding
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
August 21, 2024

Four new college degree paths approved by IHL