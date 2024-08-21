Magnolia Mornings: August 21, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. State Fire Academy announces facility improvements

The Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) will undergo substantial improvements, the Insurance Department announced on Tuesday. The enhancements are being supported by approximately $2.2 million in legislative funding.

“The Mississippi State Fire Academy is the best in the nation and, to continue churning out the best firefighters, we must make improvements to the academy,” said Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney (R) in a statement. “Thanks to our friends in the Legislature we have the funding to move forward with these projects. The improvements will benefit the students at the MSFA and will benefit their communities when they return from training.”

Improvements include:

Enhanced Burn Training Facilities: Upgrade and replace primary burn facility training props.

Auditorium Upgrades: A new roof and various other enhancements to the main facility for major events.

Advanced Management Platform: The system will streamline internal processes, improve training registration, simplify individual and departmental access to transcripts and certificates, and offer more effective invoicing solutions to align with city and county budgeting.

2. Hosemann appoints Turner to Mississippi Industries for the Blind

Sabrina Turner

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) announced the appointment of Sabrina Turner to serve on the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Industries for the Blind (MIB). In a statement, Hosemann said Turner’s extensive experience in marketing and her commitment to community service make her a valuable addition to the board, where she will play a crucial role in supporting the mission of MIB.

Mississippi Industries for the Blind seeks to provide training and employment opportunities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, facilitating independence and self-reliance in all aspects of their lives. With multiple manufacturing locations across the state, MIB offers employment opportunities that span all levels of the organization, empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

Turner serves as Director of Brand Strategy at The Cirlot Agency, where she is responsible for the development, execution, and oversight of overall brand and marketing operations for some of the Agency’s largest clients.

3. Secretary of State warns of potential scams from fraudulent charities

Secretary of State Michael Watson

An uptick in activity from fraudulent charities operating in Mississippi has prompted Secretary of State Michael Watson (R) to urge Mississippians to exercise caution when donating to a charity or fundraiser.

“We know Mississippians are some of the most generous and hospitable folks in the nation, but it is important to always check the validity of a charity prior to donating. Unfortunately, bad actors continue to solicit in our state, especially in-person, so we encourage you to do your research and ask questions prior to donating your hard-earned dollars,” said Secretary Watson in a statement.

Mississippians are encouraged to question the validity of organizations who solicit donations. Watson said legitimate organizations should be willing to communicate and register with the Secretary of State’s Office.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Obamas share DNC stage, attack Trump as a racist, huckster

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, seeking to fire up his party and steer support behind presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Speaking back-to-back over the course of an hour, the Obamas reminded Democrats of a past era of hope and change while electrifying a convention after a ceremonial roll call nominated Vice President Kamala Harris for president and Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota for vice president,” the New York Times reported.

The Obamas launched attacks against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, with the former First Lady saying Trump benefited from “the affirmative action of generational wealth” and “grace of failing forward.”

“She described him as a racist and misogynist who exploited fears and lies, a huckster and a hatemonger still playing ‘the same old con game’ on America,” NYT reported, adding, “In his subsequent speech, Mr. Obama continued the attack, comparing Mr. Trump to ‘the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day,’ constantly obsessed about his own needs, his own desires, his own hardships and not those of the people he wants to represent.”

2. Walz’s record in focus as he takes DNC stage on Wednesday

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Wall Street Journal reports that despite Tim Walz being a two-term governor in Minnesota with over a decade in Congress as a moderate, “the progressive record he pursued over roughly five months could undercut the Harris campaign strategy of selecting a folksy, plain-spoken Midwesterner to help her win over more independent voters.”

“But when he takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the party faithful gathered here will cheer Walz’s stewardship of the 2023 liberal agenda—and many hope he will be able to help extend it to the rest of the nation,” WSJ reported, adding, “Over less than five months, Walz signed into law a suite of liberal priorities, helping propel the Minnesota governor to national prominence. So much Democratic orthodoxy was enacted that some local progressive activists openly mused whether they would have any additional work to do in coming legislative sessions.”

Some of the legislation mentioned by the WSJ includes:

guarantee tuition-free college for students from lower-income families, including undocumented migrants

allow undocumented migrants to obtain driver’s licenses

protect broad access to abortions

restore voting rights for felons

increase state capital-gains taxes on the rich

establish protections for trans patients seeking gender-affirming care and those who deliver it

Sports & Entertainment

1. Former Bulldog Ginn called up to MLB

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics announced Tuesday that former Bulldog baseball player JT Ginn received the call to the Majors, heading to the Oakland Athletics.

According to MSU, Ginn is the 70th Diamond Dawg player to reach the Big Leagues and the second to be called up to make his MLB debut this season joining Justin Foscue, who made his debut with the Texas Rangers on April 5.

Ginn is scheduled to join the team in Oakland for the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is set to become the 17th Diamond Dawg to make their first MLB debut since 2016.

2. Southern Miss announces Youth Sports Day at The Rock

Southern Miss Football has announced that the Sept. 14 game versus South Florida will be Youth Sports Day in Hattiesburg.

Youth sports teams will be able to purchase $15 upper-level tickets to the game. Teams that attend can do Eagle Walk with the football team, be part of the halftime tunnel and their team photo will be featured on the videoboard with a read from the public address announcer.

All teams must register by Sept. 9 to be able to participate.

Markets & Business

1. Federal judge strikes down Biden ban on “noncompete” agreements

CNBC reports that a federal judge in Texas on Tuesday barred a U.S. Federal Trade Commission rule from taking effect that would ban agreements commonly signed by workers not to join their employers’ rivals or launch competing businesses.

“U.S. District Judge Ada Brown in Dallas said the FTC, which enforces federal antitrust laws, does not have the authority to ban practices it deems unfair methods of competition by adopting broad rules,” CNBC reported. “Brown had temporarily blocked the rule in July while she considered a bid by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country’s largest business lobby, and tax service firm Ryan to strike it down entirely. The rule was set to take effect Sept. 4.”

“The Commission’s lack of evidence as to why they chose to impose such a sweeping prohibition … instead of targeting specific, harmful non-competes, renders the Rule arbitrary and capricious,” wrote Brown, as reported by CNBC.

2. Labor statistics could see a significant downward revision

FoxBusiness reports that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release “a sizable downward revision Wednesday, potentially lowering payroll growth by at least 600,000 jobs in the year through March.”

“What’s more, the Atlanta Fed cut its forecast for the third-quarter U.S. GDP to just 2%,” FoxBusiness reported. “The next jobs report showing data for August will be released on September 6.”