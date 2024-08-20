Auditor estimates 22,000 illegal immigrants are costing Mississippi taxpayers over $100 million annually

The report combines data from various state and federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Census Bureau.

A new report from the Mississippi State Auditor’s office estimates that at least 22,000 illegal immigrants currently live in Mississippi.

“Mississippi’s illegal immigration problem is spiraling out of control and is costing taxpayers millions,” said State Auditor Shad White (R). “Our public schools, hospitals, and prisons will continue to lose massive sums of money that we could have spent on our own citizens if this problem is not solved.”

The report combines data from various federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Census Bureau. According to the Auditor’s analysis, some 34% of the state’s foreign-born population are illegal immigrants.

Using conservative estimates, analysts from the State Auditor’s office estimate that illegal immigration costs Mississippi taxpayers over $100 million annually.

“Illegal immigration creates a financial burden for taxpayers across the country, but the cost of illegal immigration is not borne solely by the federal government. Taxpayers from each state—including Mississippi—must face the reality of increased spending as a result of crisis-level illegal immigration,” the report outlines.

The Auditor’s report shows spending on education, healthcare, and public safety drive the cost to the state. Analysts say Mississippi taxpayers annually pay around $25 million to educate illegal immigrants in K-12 public schools, $77 million to provide healthcare to illegal immigrants and their children, and $1.7 million to incarcerate illegal immigrants.

Impact on K-12 Education

In the state’s public education system, the Auditor’s analysis projects that approximately 2,500 illegal immigrants attend K-12 public schools in Mississippi.

Under the new Mississippi Student Funding Formula, schools receive funding on a base-student cost of $6,995 per student plus any weights added that are specific to that student. This includes English Language Learners, which receive 15 percent more in funding, bringing the total student cost for ELL students to $7,699.

“Analysts calculated that the formula allocates approximately $18.5 million for the 18,500 ELL students statewide.12 Of that extra spending on ELL students, $2.6 million would likely go toward educating illegal immigrants,” the report states.

As previously reported by Magnolia Tribune, data provide by the Mississippi Department of Education showed 14,614 ELL students in the 2023-2024 school year.

Low-income students are also provided an additional weight added to their base-student cost. That additionally 30 percent pushed the total student cost to $8,703. When you stack ELL and low-income together, the student cost increases to over $9,700. For 2,500 illegal immigrant students, that cost nears $25 million.

Impact on Healthcare System

In terms of healthcare, the State Auditor’s analysis shows that approximately 50 percent of illegal immigrants have no health coverage, with 38% of illegal immigrants relying on emergency medical services for primary care.

“According to the Mississippi Department of Health, the average cost of an emergency room visit (no insurance/self-pay) is $4,100,” the report states. “Using these figures, analysts projected a range for the annual taxpayer costs of uncompensated care provided to illegal immigrants in Mississippi.”

The report estimates that if 50% of the illegal immigrant population (or all uninsured illegal immigrants) in Mississippi visit the ER only once in a year, taxpayers are responsible for $45 million.

Additionally, analysts estimate nearly 2 percent of all births in Mississippi are to illegal immigrants. These births to illegal immigrants likely cost Mississippi taxpayers over $4 million each year, the Auditor notes.

Impact on Public Safety

Corrections and public safety are also factors in the costs associated with illegal immigration.

“There are an estimated 79 illegal immigrants currently detained under Mississippi Department of Correction custody,” the report states. “Mississippi taxpayers likely also pay to incarcerate illegal immigrants in local jails in cities and counties across the state. Using available data, analysts project Mississippi taxpayers will spend at least $1.7 million annually incarcerating illegal immigrants.”

The analysis notes that the estimate does not include the cost of the extra burden law enforcement agencies face while policing Mississippi streets as a result of illegal immigration.

“It is difficult to estimate these costs due to a lack of available data. The presence of illegal immigrants can strain local law enforcement agencies, which may lack the resources to effectively manage the increased workload,” the report adds.