Walz, Vance agree to vice presidential debate

CBS News will host the October 1st forum with the Harris and Trump running mates.

The vice presidential debate between Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Republican U.S. Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio has been set for October 1st on CBS News, the two campaigns confirmed on Thursday.

CBS News proposed debate dates, sharing them on X (formerly Twitter), to which Walz reposted Wednesday and wrote, “See you on Oct. 1, JD.”

Vance agreed to the CBS News debate with Walz on Thursday morning on X, adding a second debate date back in the mix for consideration as well.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already,” Vance wrote. “Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!”

No word yet from the Harris-Walz campaign as to whether the Democratic running mate with appear with Vance on the CNN forum.

CBS News says the debate will be moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

As noted by CBS News, this election year is the first presidential election cycle since 1988 in which the debates are not being organized by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

“Instead, television networks have been left to negotiate dates and terms for the debates directly with the presidential campaigns,” CBS News added.