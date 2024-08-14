Magnolia Mornings: August 14, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Grant to fund 51 breathing apparatus units for Mississippi Fire Academy

The Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) announced that it has been awarded $438,950.79 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

MSFA says the grant helps meet the needs of fire departments, non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations, and state training facilities. The funds will be used to buy fifty-one Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Units (SCBAs).

“This funding will enable us to equip our students with state-of-the-art SCBA for their training, ensuring they learn with the most modern tools available. We extend our gratitude to our congressional delegation for their support in securing this vital funding. This is a significant investment in the future of Mississippi’s firefighters and a great asset to our Academy,” said Kelly Elliott, MSFA Executive Director.

“I am grateful for the grant as it will keep the fire academy’s equipment up-to-date and properly maintained,” said Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “It will benefit the State Fire Academy and its students, but also benefits members of the fire service across our great State.”

2. NFIB Mississippi PAC endorses Branning for State Supreme Court

The NFIB Mississippi PAC has endorsed state Sen. Jenifer Branning for a seat on the state Supreme Court. The political action committee announced their endorsement of Branning on Tuesday.

“Jenifer Branning’s experience as a lawyer and state senator has prepared her well for a seat on the state Supreme Court,” NFIB State Director Leah Long said.

“Our state Supreme Court can have a great influence on Mississippi’s economy,” Long said. “Over the years, Senator Branning has shown our members she understands the issues facing Main Street businesses. She achieved a 97 percent NFIB voting record during her time in the legislature. Our members believe this insight would serve her well on the Supreme Court.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Presidential, Senate, House election forecasts

Graph from the Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal published an election forecast for the presidential race as well as House and Senate races on Tuesday. The forecast is based on combined ratings from the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter; Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales; and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

According to WSJ’s reporting, 78 tossup electoral votes could decide the presidency between former President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D).

In the Senate, the forecast shows 50 safe or likely Republican seats with 2 seats listed as tossups.

Over in the House, out of the 43 most competitive races, 11 lean Republican and 13 lean Democrat, leaving 19 as tossups. The forecast has 201 seats as safe or likely Republican and 191 as safe or likely Democrat.

The forecasted range of possible election results is shown above. See their state by state analysis here.

2. Hunter Biden asked State Dept. for help with Ukranian company

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

According to newly released records and interviews, as reported by the New York Times, Hunter Biden sought assistance from the U.S. government for a potentially lucrative energy project in Italy while his father was vice president.

“The records, which the Biden administration had withheld for years, indicate that Hunter Biden wrote at least one letter to the U.S. ambassador to Italy in 2016 seeking assistance for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where he was a board member,” NYT reported. “Embassy officials appear to have been uneasy with the request from the son of the sitting vice president on behalf of a foreign company.”

NYT adds, “The department’s release of documents to The New York Times came shortly after President Biden dropped out of the presidential race, and as his son prepares to stand trial next month on charges of evading taxes on millions of dollars in income from Burisma and other foreign businesses.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Delta State ranked No. 18 in AFCA preseason poll

(Photo from Delta State Athletics)

The Delta State University football team is ranked No. 18 in the American Football Coaches’ Association’s preseason poll released this afternoon presented by Hudl.



The Statesmen enter the 2024 season with high aspirations following back-to-back Gulf South Conference Championships. Delta State posted a 10-2 record in the 2023 campaign, leading to their ninth conference championship in program history along with their 11th appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs.

The Statesmen open the 2024 campaign with one of four road trips to the Carolinas to face the Lions of Mars Hill University on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. (CDT) in Mears Stadium.

2. Alcorn’s Bailey on HBCU FCS National Player of Year watch list

(Photo from Alcorn Athletics Department)

Senior defensive end Malachi Bailey has been named to the 2024 HBCU+ FCS National Player of the Year Award watch list. Alcorn Athletics says he is being considered for the award for his stellar performance last season for the Alcorn State University Braves as they finished 7-4, overall, and 6-2 in league play.

Over two seasons, the 2024 All-Southwestern Athletic Conference Preseason First-team pick has amassed 74 tackles and 18.5 sacks.

Markets & Business

1. Eyes on Wednesday’s consumer price index report

CNBC says a positive CPI reading on Wednesday could mean the Federal Reserve is able to turn its gaze to other economic challenges, such as the slowing labor market.

“While consumers and business owners continue to express concern over high prices, the trend indeed has shifted. Tuesday’s producer price index, or PPI, report for July helped confirm optimism that the elevated inflation numbers that began in 2021 and spiked again in early 2024 are in the rearview mirror,” CNBC reported. “The PPI report, seen as a gauge of wholesale inflation, showed prices up just 0.2% in July and about 2.2% from a year ago. That number is now very close to the Fed’s 2% goal and indicative that the market’s impulse for the central bank to start cutting rates is about on target.”

2. Entergy launches bill toolkit to help customers track usage, manage bills

Extreme heat can increase electricity use and costs, and the past two summers have brought record-level temperatures and high electricity usage by customers, Entergy says.

To help, Entergy has launched an online Bill Toolkit to connect customers to bill management, energy efficiency and financial assistance resources. This new resource helps customers explore simple ways they can lower their electricity use and costs.

“In the face of extreme temperatures, we’re continuing to take steps to keep costs down for customers with some of the lowest electricity rates in the country,” said Robbie Kemp, vice president of customer service. “To help our customers take control of their budget and save money in extreme heat, we are connecting them with tools to monitor their energy use, manage their bills and find financial assistance.”

Entergy Mississippi encourages customers who may need additional payment options to reach out before a payment is due. To see if customers automatically qualify for deferred payment arrangements or payment extensions, they can visit the mobile app or myEntergy.