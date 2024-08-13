Magnolia Mornings: August 13, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Real estate practice changes coming this week

Mississippi REALTORS want residents to be reminded about a proposed settlement of antitrust lawsuits by the National Association of REALTORS® and real estate brokerages. The settlement will require some fundamental changes in how consumers interact with real estate professionals across the country. The changes are set to go into effect on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

Class action notices will soon be going out to home sellers nationwide, and will outline the terms of the settlement, which predominantly relate to commissions paid to listing and selling brokers during residential transactions.

Mississippi REALTORS say the settlement preserves the choices consumers have always had regarding real estate services and compensation, while at the same time promoting necessary transparency to the home buying and selling process.

2. Anonymous donor helps Ole Miss student vets ride in style

(Photo from Ole Miss)

Ole Miss says an anonymous donor has gifted the university an SUV to make the college experience batter for those who have served the nation in the military.

A new 2024 Chevrolet Suburban High Country, fully loaded and ready for local deployment, is now stationed at the George Street House, headquarters of the University of Mississippi’s Office of Veterans and Military Services.

Now, when UM student veterans need to road trip, they’ll maneuver in style thanks to the gift from an Ole Miss graduate who simply wanted to show his appreciation to those who’ve served their country.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Musk hosts Trump for X conversation

Elon Musk hosted a conversation with former President Donald Trump on X Monday night, much to the chagrin of much of the media and Trump’s critics, including some in the European Union.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk and Trump “bantered on X about national security, energy policy, immigration and more.” Musk has endorsed the Republican nominee for President.

“Right before the event started, Musk cited without evidence a ‘massive DDOS attack on X,’ referring to a distributed denial-of-service, the sort of cyberattack that overwhelms a website, crashing it,” WSJ reported.

Earlier in the day, Trump returned to the social media platform, sharing his first posts on X since last August.

Musk also invited Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to visit for a conversation but her campaign has not yet agreed.

You can listen to the first part of the Trump conversation here.

2. Clinton, Obama, Biden to speak at DNC

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)q

Democrats will hear from three presidents at their convention next week in Chicago, according to the New York Times.

“President Biden is expected to address delegates next Monday, the convention’s first night, with former President Barack Obama speaking on Aug. 20, according to three people familiar with the planning who insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive arrangements. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 nominee, will also speak at the convention, two of the people said,” NYT reported.

The party’s nominee Vice President Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will speak on August 21. Harris will speak on August 22 at the convention’s finale.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Southern Miss basketball season tickets now on sale

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss men’s and women’s basketball season tickets officially went on sale Friday morning, the USM Athletics Department released. The remaining non-conference schedule for both programs will be released in the coming weeks.

Fans wanting to purchase new men’s basketball season tickets can click here to claim seats. For those looking to purchase women’s basketball season tickets, click here to reserve your seats.

2. Miss. State soccer ranks 15 in preseason poll

(Photo: Mississippi State Athletics / Mike Mattina)

Mississippi State’s Athletic Department shared Monday that its soccer team has made history, earning the 15th spot in the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Poll, the highest preseason ranking the program has ever achieved.

MSU believes the Bulldogs’ ascent to a Top 15 ranking underscores the program’s continued growth and success under the leadership of head coach James Armstrong and a testament to the staff he has built in Starkville as soccer continues to have new program “firsts.”

Markets & Business

1. Inflation remains top issue for small business owners

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 2.2 points in July to 93.7, the highest reading since February 2022, the group shared on Tuesday. However, this is the 31st consecutive month below the 50-year average of 98.

Inflation remains the top issue among small business owners, with 25% reporting it as their single most important problem in operating their business, up four points from June.

“Despite this increase in optimism, the road ahead remains tough for the nation’s small business owners,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Cost pressures, especially labor costs, continue to plague small business operations, impacting their bottom line. Owners are heading towards unpredictable months ahead, not knowing how future economic conditions or government policies will impact them.”

2. Consumer price index expected to show increase

CNBC reports that stock futures were mixed early Tuesday as investors await this week’s key inflation data and weighed fresh earnings.

“S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.1% each. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 50 points, or 0.1%, weighed down by a 3.1% drop in Home Depot. The home improvement retailer was under pressure after cutting its full-year sales outlook,” CNBC reported.

CNBC also noted that, “The consumer price index that’s expected out Wednesday is anticipated to show an increase of 0.2% last month, up from a 0.1% decline in the prior month. The data could give an uncertain market some direction after last week’s wild moves.”