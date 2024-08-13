Experience nostalgia: Discover the Iuka Drive-In Theater

Just over 300 drive-ins still exist in the U.S., and only one in Mississippi.

Going to the movies is an experience that has been well-loved for generations. Taking a break from the rat race for a hot, buttery bowl of popcorn and a great flick has long been an exciting venture. For some of the more hardcore cinephiles, heading to the movie theater is a hobby for which they are truly passionate.

The real nostalgic movie-going experience is one that so few these days get to encounter–the drive-in movie theater. In fact, just over 300 drive-ins still exist in the country, and only one in Mississippi.

Drive-In Nostalgia: A Cherished Cinematic Tradition in Iuka

The Iuka Drive-In Theater has been open since 1957. This drive-in has room for about 100 cars. There’s a concession stand. You’re welcome to bring chairs and sit outside of the car, or you can sit in the car and turn the radio to 88.3 to hear the movie there. There’s a 2-for-1 special on Monday nights.



The Iuka Drive-In is simple. It is dated. But for its dedicated movie-goers, it is magic.

“We enjoy going. They have great food prices and 2-for-1 movie prices,” said Amanda Dill. “Our kids love going and experiencing ‘a time in the past.’”

“My friends & I went there as teenagers. I am 61 now, my wife and I have taken our children,” said Samuel Wiginton. “They are grown now but we still enjoy going out for dinner then for a movie in the comfort of our own car, no phones ringing or buzzing but we can talk if we choose without bothering anyone.”

“We go all the time! It’s great to take the family,” said Vickie Hone. “I’m enjoying watching the movies with my grandkids the same way my grandparents enjoyed going to the same drive-in when me and my brothers were young.”

The Iuka Drive-In was showcased on a 2020 episode of Mississippi Roads, hosted by Walt Grayson on Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

The Last Stand: Iuka Drive-In One of the Remaining Few

The first recorded drive-in movie theaters started popping up around the country in the 1910s, but they weren’t patented until the 1930s. The trend gripped the country by storm, giving families the chance to take noisy kids out for a movie without being a disturbance. Groups of friends and couples could also head to a drive-in for a more relaxed and personal moviegoing experience.

Today, just over 300 drive-in theaters remain in the United States. According to the New York Film Academy, only 12 are in the Southeast.

At one point, Mississippi had over 40 drive-in movie theaters scattered throughout the state. But over time, as the brick-and-mortar box office brought more folks in, the allure of the drive-in theater began to wane.

What Happened to the Drive-Ins?

The Iuka Drive-In has stood the test of time and has been the only remaining drive-in in Mississippi for over a decade.

Some drive-ins in the state experienced a very short run. Royal Drive-in in Petal, Mississippi, is one of those; it opened in 1953 and closed just 12 years later.

The Guntown Drive-In in Lee County was closed and demolished in 2010.

The Beverly Drive-In, which was located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, saw years of success from its opening in 1948 until its sudden closure in 1987 when its owner at the time died. The theater was reopened in 2001, but when Hurricane Katrina ravaged the theater in 2005, it closed again. It remained vacant until it was destroyed by fire in October 2010.

There was once hope for a re-emergence of the drive-in theater industry in Mississippi when land was purchased and cleared for a new drive-in in Bay St. Louis. The project has since remained stagnant. The Iuka Drive-In is still going strong. Visit this cinematic gem and experience the nostalgia for yourself. Plan your trip today!