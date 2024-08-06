Discover Mississippi: Blue Monday at Hal & Mal’s

The must-visit event has been a staple in the local music scene for 17 years, drawing blues enthusiasts from around the world.

If you’re in Jackson, Mississippi, and looking for an unforgettable Monday night experience, Blue Monday at Hal & Mal’s is a must-visit event.

Hosted by the Central Mississippi Blues Society, Blue Monday has been a staple in the local music scene for 17 years, drawing blues enthusiasts from around the world. Hal & Mal’s was recently honored with a Mississippi Blues Trail marker, recognizing their contribution to promoting and preserving the Blues.

Why Blue Monday is a Must for Music Lovers

Blue Monday is a weekly blues event produced by the Central Mississippi Blues Society. For the past 16 years, it has been held at Hal and Mal’s, an iconic venue in Jackson. The event offers live blues and R&B performances featuring local talents and international musicians.

“It’s the best live blues and R&B on a Monday night in the state of Mississippi,” said Peggy Brown, the talent coordinator for Blue Monday. “We may be the only live blues and R&B place in Mississippi on a Monday night.”

A Monday Night Tradition: Exploring Blue Monday at Hal & Mal’s

One of the unique aspects of Blue Monday is its diverse and loyal crowd. Regular patrons, both black and white, have their favorite spots, creating a community-like atmosphere reminiscent of a church congregation.

“We have regulars, and they are stuck to their seats that they usually sit in, kind of like when you go to church and you have your pew,” said Brown.

“We have regulars, and across the board, we have a great mix of black and white patrons,” said Brown. “And I think that’s part of the magic of Blue Monday. It’s kind of like what I understand about The Subway.”

The Subway Lounge was a gathering spot for blues lovers in Jackson from the 1960s until its demolition in 2004. It was in the basement of The Summers Hotel and was popular with traveling artists such as James Brown, Hank Ballard, and Nat “King” Cole. King dubbed the basement “The Subway Lounge.”

Global Music Enthusiasts Seek Out Blue Monday

In addition to the local crowd, Blue Monday attracts tourists from all over the world to come to Jackson to experience authentic Mississippi blues.

“We’ve had, by our board’s count, at least 20 countries covered by people that have come from their country; some are even musicians that want to sit in with this Missississippi blues band,” said Brown. “So I would say we are highly successful in that respect.”

Brown said one particular pair of international tourists stands out in her mind.

“We had two guys come in from France, and they arrived early,” said Brown. “So I told them they could order their food and come back, but they were worried about losing their seat. So I made them a ‘reserved’ sign,” said Brown. “Not only were they early, and not only did they come back with their food, they stayed all night until the last note was played.”

The two were blown away by the event.



“They said they had nothing like this in France,” said Brown. “They even wanted to keep their ‘reserved’ sign as a souvenir.”

Plan Your Visit

The night starts at 7 pm with the “Front Porch” segment, featuring solo acts or small groups. This intimate setting warms up the crowd before the main event. At around 8 pm, the Blue Monday Band performs a set before inviting musicians from the sign-up sheet to join in. This open format allows for a dynamic and ever-changing lineup, making each Monday night a unique experience.

Blue Monday at Hal and Mal’s should be on your bucket list. Whether you’re a blues lover or just looking for a fun night out, you’ll find an evening of great music, delicious food, and a welcoming community.

Event Details

When: Every Monday night (excluding holidays)

Where: Hal and Mal’s, Jackson, Mississippi

Time: Front Porch segment starts at 7 pm, Main band at 8 pm

Join the Central Mississippi Blues Society and experience the magic of Blue Monday. It’s more than just a night of music; it celebrates Mississippi’s rich blues heritage.

For more information, visit Hal and Mal’s official website and follow them on social media to stay updated on upcoming events.