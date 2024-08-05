Magnolia Mornings: August 5, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Fitch files amicus brief in new Title IX rule challenge

Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Late Friday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that her office was part of a multistate amicus brief at the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals supporting a challenge to the Biden administration’s attempt to transform Title IX, to transfer control of education to federal bureaucrats, and to eliminate commonsense protections for women’s privacy, safety, and opportunity.

The new Title IX rule would rewrite Title IX’s prohibition on discrimination on the basis of sex to include sexual orientation and gender identity. The AG’s office said it would apply burdensome new requirements to schools, colleges, and universities in Mississippi, and across the nation; force schools to allow biological males into girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms, and other private spaces or else divert dollars meant for education to building new facilities; and compel girls to compete with biological men for athletic opportunities.

The rule was scheduled to take effect nationwide on August 1, 2024, but has been enjoined to some degree by at least six federal courts. This amicus brief was filed following the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama’s decision to deny a motion filed by the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina to block the new Title IX rule from taking effect.

2. Debby makes landfall as a Hurricane, other waves being watched

Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday morning in Florida as a Category 1 storm. The tropical system brought heavy rain and localized flooding conditions to the impacted areas of Florida’s Big Bend.

South Mississippi now turns its attention to other potential tropical waves as activity intensifies.

A system east of the windward islands has a 30% chance of development over the next 7 days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Behind that system are other areas storm trackers are watching as well. August is traditionally an active month for tropical development.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Harris closing in on running mate ahead of Tuesday rally

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Post reported that Vice President Kamala Harris is closing in on the announcement of a running mate and a tour of battleground states with her yet-to-be-named pick that is scheduled to start Tuesday in Philadelphia.

“Harris interviewed at least three potential running mates Sunday,” WP reported, adding, “The three finalists who met with Harris on Sunday were Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “

As the Harris team was dealing with the fallout from a report that her husband had an affair during a previous marriage, WP reported that Harris was going over the VP vetting process with former attorney general Eric Holder, who “gave presentations that he and a team of lawyers at Covington & Burlington had created on the finalists.”

2. White House on alert for possible Israel attack by Iran

(Photo: The White House, Wikimedia Commons)

FoxNews reported that President Biden will meet with his national security team in the Situation Room Monday ahead of an anticipated Iranian attack against Israel.

“The meeting came a day after Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with his counterpart in Israel Sunday to reiterate U.S. support for the Jewish state as tensions escalate with Iran and its proxies, threatening a wider regional war after 10 months of fighting Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip,” FoxNews reported, noting, “Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly told his counterparts on Sunday that Iran and Hezbollah could attack Israel as early as Monday, per Axios.“

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss legend Willis enshrined in

(Photo from Pro Football Hall of Fame / Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss football legend Patrick Willis officially was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Saturday.

Willis was among seven added to the storied halls of Canton this weekend alongside Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers.

With his new gold jacket on and his bronze bust unveiled, Willis became one of the elite 378 professional football players that can call themselves members of the Hall of Fame. Willis finished his NFL career with 950 combined tackles (732 solo, 218 assists), 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, five fumbles recovered, eight interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

2. JSU lands eight on Phil Steele SWAC preseason teams

Jackson State had eight players selected to the Phil Steele Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Teams, including four named on the first team.



The first team included three offensive players led by Irv Mulligan, Evan Henry, and Fabian McCray. They were joined by punter Matt Noll.

The Tigers placed a pair of players on the Second Team on the defensive side of the ball in Jeremiah Williams and Esaias Guthrie, while also having a pair named to Third Team in Kirk Ford Jr. and Robert McDaniel.

Markets & Business

1. Investors worldwide panicky over slowing U.S. economy

The New York Times reported that a sell-off in markets around the world turned into a rout on Monday as investors grew panicky about signs of a slowing American economy, with stocks tumbling across Asia and Europe.

“The losses were set to continue in the United States. Stock futures for the S&P 500 were down more than 2 percent, and those for the Nasdaq fell more than 4 percent,” NYT reported. “The drops followed a U.S. jobs report on Friday that indicated that employers had slowed hiring significantly in July, with unemployment rising to its highest level in nearly three years. This deepened fears that the world’s largest economy was cooling and that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long on cutting interest rates.”

2. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to tighten lending rules

According to the Wall Street Journal, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are preparing to impose stricter rules for commercial-property lenders and brokers, following a budding regulatory crackdown on fraud in the multitrillion-dollar market.

“Lenders would have to independently verify financial information related to borrowers for apartment complexes and other multifamily properties, according to people familiar with the preliminary plans,” WSJ reported. “Additionally, lenders could face tougher requirements for confirming whether a property borrower has adequate cash and verifying their source of funds.”

WSJ also noted that the new rules “might also require lenders to complete due diligence on the appraised value of a property, by evaluating its financial performance, for example, these people said.”