Magnolia Mornings: July 23, 2024

In Mississippi

JSU receives award from National Academy of Inventors

Jackson State University announced Monday that the university was the recipient of the prestigious Founders Award from the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). JSU is the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and the first institution in Mississippi to be honored.

The Founder’s Award is presented to institutions significantly contributing to NAI’s success by enhancing its reach, promoting access and diversity, and demonstrating a commitment to innovation and invention.

“This award is a testament to the impactful research and innovation of our faculty, staff, and students. Being the first HBCU and the first institution in Mississippi to receive this honor highlights JSU’s leadership in invention and ingenuity,” said President Dr. Marcus L. Thompson. “This recognition further underscores our dedication to academic excellence, economic development, and societal progress. It is a significant milestone not just for JSU, but for all Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the state of Mississippi.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Vance hits the campaign trail solo for first time as Trump’s VP pick

FILE – Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Vance is a top contender to be selected as Trump’s running mate. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

The newly minted Trump running mate Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance campaigned solo for the first time on Monday, reported the New York Times.

Vance spoke in southwest Ohio at Middletown High School, where he graduated in 2003. Later in the day, he addressed supporters at Radford University, a public college in southwest Virginia.

“Mr. Vance, who will turn 40 next week, is among the youngest Americans ever nominated to a presidential ticket. His youth and relative inexperience in politics — he was sworn in to his first elected office last year — immediately made him an intriguing figure in a race featuring an 81-year-old incumbent and a 78-year-old challenger,” NYT reported.

2. Harris raised nearly $50 million in 24 hours

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Now presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris raised nearly $50 million in the 24 hours following President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and endorsing her on Sunday.

The Harris campaign told FoxNews, “”Since the President endorsed Vice President Harris yesterday afternoon, everyday Americans have given $49.6 million in grassroots donations to her campaign.”

The campaign told Fox News Digital that the figure represents grassroots donations raised across “all entities, including ActBlue.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Southern Miss picked 6th in SunBelt West in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2024 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams, individual awards and Preseason Coaches Poll on Monday.

Southern Miss was voted to finish 6th in the West and did not land any players on the All-Preseason teams.

App State was picked 1st in the East while Texas State was picked 1st in the West.

App State senior quarterback Joey Aguilar was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Old Dominion senior linebacker Jason Henderson was dubbed the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

2. ESPN Analysts high on Ole Miss chances of making playoffs

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

According to Ole Miss Athletics, ESPN Analysts Rece Davis and Pete Thamel gave their preview for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football this season, and they like the Rebels’ chances of being one of the last 12 teams standing at season’s end.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and say it, man. I think Ole Miss is in the playoff,” Davis said.

“I have a hard time arguing with that,” Thamel replied.

ESPN has previously named Ole Miss one of the top playoff contenders and the most likely first-time playoff team.

Markets & Business

1. Stock market turned upside down

The Wall Street Journal reported that the stock market has suddenly turned upside down as “the market’s laggards have sprung to life in recent days, while the seemingly impervious “Magnificent Seven” group of technology stocks has stumbled.

“The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks beat the S&P 500 over the seven days through Wednesday by the largest margin during a period of that length in data going back to 1986, according to Dow Jones Market Data,” WSJ reported. “The Russell 1000 Value index, meanwhile, notched its biggest lead over its growth-stock counterpart since April 2001, after the dot-com bubble burst.”

WSJ noted that investors are scrambling to determine whether the reordering of winners and losers on the political scene and elsewhere “is a mere blip in an era of tech ascendancy—or if a sustainable shift is in fact under way.”

2. McDonald’s extends $5 meal deal

According to CNBC, McDonald’s will extend its $5 value meal beyond its initial four-week window in most of its U.S. markets.

“In a memo to the U.S. system obtained by CNBC on Monday, executives wrote that nearly every business unit, encompassing 93% of its restaurants, voted to extend the promotion past its original end date late this month,” CNBC reported. “The memo said the majority of locations will extend through August, or plan to vote on whether to do so.”

CNBC said the $5 value meal rolled out on menu boards beginning June 25 and was initially set to last roughly a month.