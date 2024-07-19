Nuestro Arte: Promoting and educating Latinx culture through Mississippi Latinx artists 

Thanks to a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council, the Hattiesburg gallery’s calendar is packed with workshops and events.

Nuestro Arte is a vibrant space dedicated to celebrating and promoting Latinx art and culture, tucked away into a little cove of The Creators Plaza in the Historic North Main Neighborhood of Hattiesburg.

This unique gallery, founded by Hector Boldo and Jacqueline Gonzalez Wooten, has quickly become a beacon for Latinx artists in the state.

A Cultural Beacon in Hattiesburg: The Passion Behind Nuestro Arte

Until the founding of the Mississippi Latinx Art Association, there’s been little to no representation of Latinx art in the state. This was a driving passion for launching the association and its gallery.

“Our goal is to change that by providing a platform for Latin artists to showcase their work,” said Tom Boldo, Nuestro Arte’s Secretary and Treasurer. “My husband (Hector Boldo) was in another art collective for immigrants, and I suggested to him that he start a Latino collective because there’s so little representation in the state.”

Hector and Tom started building the collective and immediately thought of Jacqueline Gonzalez Wooten, whom they’d met at other art events.

“She was thrilled with the idea,” said Boldo. “So the two of them started on their own and had their first show in October.”

A Mission to Represent Latinx Artists in Mississippi

Despite the enthusiastic start, finding Latinx artists has been challenging.

“We reached out to other art councils and the Mississippi Arts Commission across the state, asking if they knew any Latino artists. It’s been hard to find them, but we know they’re out there,” said Boldo.

The gallery officially opened in April with an inaugural show featuring six Latinx artists from Jackson and Hattiesburg. Since then, the search for new talent has continued.

“We’re still looking for more artists because we can’t keep doing shows with the same ones. Right now, we know of maybe eight or nine artists.”

Nuestro Arte operates primarily with rotating exhibits.

“This is a small gallery, about 800 square feet, so we don’t have a permanent collection. Our first show in April had six artists. In June, we had another show featuring Hector and Jackie,” Boldo explained.

Looking ahead, the gallery has planned an innovative exhibit titled “Nuestro Arte Your Way.” This show invites artists of any ethnicity and age to reinterpret Latin art in their own style.

“This allows us to promote Latin art while involving a broader community, thus fulfilling our mission more effectively,” said Boldo.

Celebrating Latinx Art Through Community

Nuestro Arte is not just a gallery but a hub of cultural activities. Thanks to a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council, the gallery’s calendar is packed with workshops and events.

“We’ve partnered with the Hattiesburg Zoo and are in talks with the Sanger Theater to hold Spanish-language movie nights,” said Boldo.

These workshops and events foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Latin culture. “We have Folkloric Mask Workshops, Downtown Summer Games, and Spirit Dolls Workshops, to name a few. We’re staying busy and expanding our reach,” said Boldo.

With support from local universities and broader community involvement, Nuestro Arte aims to have a lasting impact across Mississippi.

“We hope to find more Latino artists through grants and partnerships, and eventually, we’d like to see Latin art become a significant part of the state’s cultural landscape,” Boldo said.

The gallery is open on the first Saturday of every month during downtown Hattiesburg’s First Saturdays event and by appointment.

“We’re also looking to make our gallery a space for handcrafted items and unique finds from our travels,” Boldo added.

For more information and to plan your visit, check out their website. Join them in celebrating the rich tapestry of Latinx artistry in Mississippi.