Magnolia Mornings: July 18, 2024

In Mississippi

1. High schoolers invited to explore health careers at UMMC

University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is inviting high school juniors and seniors interested in health care careers to visit the campus on Saturday, August 24 for Exploring Health Care Pathways.

The one-day enrichment event, which is free, will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the UMMC School of Medicine, with check-in starting at 8 a.m.

UMMC says the event offers 11th and 12th graders across Mississippi the opportunity to learn more about health care professions from faculty, staff, and students representing UMMC’s various health science schools. They will discuss information about admission requirements, educational background for each program and opportunities for scholarships.

Students will be provided with breakfast and lunch. They may click on this link to sign up. Space is limited to the first 250 registrants.

2. Six teens convicted of burning down abandoned Drew school

The Mississippi Department of Insurance says six juveniles accused of setting two separate fires in October 2023 have been convicted for their crimes.

The names of the minors will not be released because of their ages. Four were 15 years old and two were 14 years old.

The first fire was set on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at an abandoned school before being extinguished by the Drew Volunteer Fire Department. The second fire was set on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and caused the structure to burn and collapse.

The building was in the process of being added to the Historical Register in Sunflower County, MID states.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Democrat leaders pressuring Biden to step aside

According to Politico, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told President Joe Biden that she and other Democrats worry that he’s dragging down the party.

“Pelosi also warned Biden that some Democratic lawmakers would start to grow louder in their griping about his political weaknesses, according to two people close to Pelosi. She urged the president to make a decision about stepping down soon,” Politico reported, adding, “So far, Biden and his inner circle have refused to yield. Now, they’re facing leaks left and right that keep the president on the defensive.”

Politico also notes that ABC News reported that “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Biden, in two separate conversations, that it would be best for the country for him to end his campaign.”

2. Biden has COVID

(Photo: WikiCommons)

President Biden has COVID. That word came just before he was slated to speak in Las Vegas at an event geared toward reaching Latino voters.

The White House Press Secretary said in a statement that Biden “is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms.”

President Biden was said to be returning to Delaware where he would self-isolate but continue to carry out his duties. Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in the statement that the President was experiencing a runny nose, a cough and “general malaise.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss DT Pegues named to Allstate Good Works Team

(Photo: Ole Miss Athletics)

According to the athletics department, Ole Miss football senior defensive tackle and Oxford’s own JJ Pegues has been named one of a record 178 nominees for the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, as announced by both Allstate and the Wuerffel Foundation on Wednesday morning.

This is Pegues’ second consecutive appearance as a nominee on the AFCA Good Works Team, which this year begins a partnership with the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy to mark college football’s premier honors for community service.

Ole Miss says Pegues is heavily active within the Lafayette-Oxford-University community, partaking in numerous community service events. Pegues – a member of the SEC Leadership Council, the SEC Community Service Team and the Ole Miss Student-Athlete Advisory Committee – held his own community-wide school supply giveaway last fall, which helped distribute school supplies for elementary students.

2. New Miss. State QB Shapen is a man in charge

(Photo: Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State believes new quarterback Blake Shapen is a unifying force for the Bulldogs.

MSU writer Joel Coleman said Shapen “strolled around at Southeastern Conference Football Media Days on Wednesday looking like a man in charge.”

“Don’t let it shock you. Shapen’s confident demeanor and poise are qualities that have quickly solidified him as a guiding light for the Bulldogs ahead of the first season of the head coach Jeff Lebby era,” Coleman wrote. “Shapen prides himself on standing tall and being one others can look to, and the secret behind it all is a drive to build a connection with his teammates he believes can be the foundation for an exciting season of football in Starkville.”

Markets & Business

1. Rotolo’s pizza expands into Mississippi

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, a Louisiana-based pizza chain, has announced the grand opening of its newest location and first in the state of Mississippi. This marks the 32nd location for Rotolo’s across 7 states.

Located in the Silo Square development in Southaven, Mississippi, the new Rotolo’s Craft & Crust will deliver high-quality, stone-baked pizzas along with a variety of pizzas, pastas, salads, and other Italian-inspired dishes, all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

“Expanding into Mississippi is a thrilling step for us,” said Mitch Rotolo, Founder and CEO of Rotolo’s. “Mississippi has long been a state we have wanted to do business in and we could not be more excited. We are eager to bring our passion for great pizza and community-centric dining to Mississippians. This new location allows us to introduce our crafted pizzas and warm, friendly atmosphere to a new community.”

2. Biden cancels more student loans

The White House announced Thursday morning that the Biden Administration was canceling student debt for 35,000 people through Public Service Loan Forgiveness, bringing the total number of Americans who have received various debt relief actions to 4.76 million people. The move represents $1.2 billion in canceled loans.

“These 35,000 borrowers approved for forgiveness today are public service workers – teachers, nurses, law enforcement officials, and first responders who have dedicated their lives to strengthening their communities, and because of the fixes we made to Public Service Loan Forgiveness, they will now have more breathing room to support themselves and their families,” the White House statement said.