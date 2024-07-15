Republican National Convention kicks off in Wisconsin

The Fiserv Forum stands, June 27, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin city is scheduled to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. A federal judge ruled Monday, July 9, 2024 that protesters can't march through a security zone at the Republican National Convention, handing a defeat to liberals who had pushed to have closer access to where delegates will be gathering. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, file)

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says the convention atmosphere is “electric.”

The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just two days after an attempted assassination of the party’s nominee for a third consecutive election cycle, former President Donald Trump.

Over 2,400 delegates and upwards of 50,000 people from across the U.S. have converged on the city. According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) the convention atmosphere is “electric.”

Governor Tate Reeves (right) pictured with his wife (center) and Kid Rock (left) at the GOP Convention (Photo from Reeves’ X)

Reeves told Magnolia Tribune Monday morning that while Saturday was “a dark moment in American history,” he thinks the entire nation was “moved by the strength and courage displayed by President Trump.”

“The convention atmosphere in Milwaukee is electric,” Governor Reeves said. “Folks were already excited and proud to nominate Trump. Now, we’re energized beyond belief to re-elect this fall.”

Adding to that excitement is the expected reveal of Trump’s Republican running mate, the announcement of which could come Monday according to FoxNews’ Bret Baier.

Speakers at the convention look to include GOP national figures such as Speaker Mike Johnson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Congressman Byron Donalds, spiritual leader Franklin Graham and U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance, among many more including members of the Trump family.

Also on stage will be former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a last-minute addition after Trump asked her to speak at the gathering.

Mississippi GOP chairman Mike Hurst told Magnolia Tribune Monday morning that the state’s delegates are ready to get to work.

“The energy is high here (in Wisconsin), as people are excited, motivated and ready to get to work to elect Donald J. Trump President, take back the White House, and make America great again,” Hurst said from the convention.

You can watch the convention as it unfolds below: