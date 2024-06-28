What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State this July 2024

Independence Day celebrations, Hauntings in Hattiesburg, Slugburgers in Corinth and more make July in Mississippi full of fun.

Kick off a month of fun across the Magnolia State by celebrating Independence Day!

July 4, 2024, is a day to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence with festivals, fireworks, food, family, and more. Check with your community’s calendar to see how you can celebrate together with any local events that may be happening.

You can also head to any of these great events across the state this month:

Haunting on Front Street, Hattiesburg – July 6

What better way to wrap up a 4th of July weekend than to head right into Halloween?

Check out the Author Shoppe on Front Street in Hattiesburg for Haunting on Front Street, a fun family event with a summer twist on Halloween.

This summer spookfest will have a watermelon carving contest, costume contest, pet contest, local vendors, and more. Haunting on Front Street runs from 4 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, July 6th. Click here for more information.

Annual Slugburger Festival, Corinth – July 7-8

Don’t worry, there are no slimy creatures involved in this festival.

Since 1988, Corinth has celebrated its local culinary creation, the slugburger.

Enjoy slugburgers (a mixture of meat with an extender such as soybean grits), live music, a carnival and more. Learn more here at corinth.net

2024 Delta Soule Picnic Festival, Greenville – July 13

Get the picnic gear together and head to the 2024 Delta Soule Picnic Festival in Greenville, Mississippi.

There will be live music and vendors on-site for some of the best of Mississippi’s music and cuisine.

Bring your chairs and coolers and pop up your tent for a full afternoon at the biggest community picnic on the Mississippi River. Advance tickets are $25 and general admission is $40. Get more information on the festival’s website.

Pelican Cove Charity Boat, Bike, and Jeep Poker Run, Ridgeland – July 20

This poker run is about more than beating the bluff. Pelican Cove’s Annual Boat, Bike, and Jeep Poker Run benefits The Alzheimer’s Association for The Longest Day, and last year raised $15,000!

Put on your best poker face and get the bike, boat, and Jeep ready to play a few hands for a cause.

The event starts and ends at Pelican Cove in Ridgeland. Get more information on the event’s Facebook page.

Natchez Food and Wine Festival, Natchez – July 26-27

You do not want to miss the delectable dishes that await at the Natchez Food and Wine Festival July 26-27.

Cookbook signings, wine pairings, demonstrations, and more create this award-winning experience for everyone from the most experienced sommeliers to those who just like to eat.

Nearly two dozen local and regional chefs and brewers will bring the South’s best food and drink to ten different events. Get more information at NatchezFoodandWine.com.