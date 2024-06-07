Skip to content
Mississippi Music, Food, and Trailride Festival to bring thousands to Wiggins

By: Courtney Ingle - June 7, 2024

  • The festival is expected to draw nearly 10,000 participants of all ages to Stone County.

The Mississippi Music, Food, and Trailride Festival by Independent Chicks Entertainment is set for Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Stone County Fairgrounds in Wiggins. 

The festival is expected to draw nearly 10,000 participants of all ages.

There’s something for everyone with live music, a car show, a talent contest with cash prizes, vendors, food, and more. Festivalgoers are invited to bring their lawn chairs, tents, and picnic blankets to set up camp while enjoying everything the event offers. 

Horses are even welcome at the Music, Food & Trailride Festival. There is a contest for the best-dressed cowboy and best-dressed cowgirl. 

Musical performances will be given by Lil’ A, TJ Eubanks, Fyah Flame, Jones, and others. The Auto Show portion of the festival will feature DJ Babi Boi.

“This is the first time we’ve hosted this event in Wiggins, but we’ve been hosting festivals and community events for 13 years,” said Kemekia Adams of Independent Chicks Entertainment. 

Adams said the followers joined in as ICE continued to produce events. 

“We have definitely seen an increase in our fan base,” said Adams. “We are expecting over 10,000 people for this magnificent community event.” 

Such a crowd naturally boosts the local economy, but Adams said the MMFT festival will give back to the community with the proceeds from the festival. 

“We plan to donate a percentage of our proceeds to the March of Dimes, the Lupus Foundation, and the City of Wiggins,” said Adams. 

Admission is $25 for festivalgoers over 13, and admission for kids under 13 is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

