Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
New state driver licenses to feature...

New state driver licenses to feature iconic images from Magnolia State

By: Jeremy Pittari - June 3, 2024

  • The new design was introduced during last month’s Mississippi Public Safety Summit.

Starting next month, Mississippi drivers will be issued licenses that feature iconic images from the Magnolia State’s history.

Licenses that have not expired will still be valid. If a driver would prefer to get a license with the new graphics before that date, they can purchase a renewal at their local driver services bureau.

Monday afternoon, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Driver Service Bureau announced that all licenses issued after July 1st will feature the new state flag, a guitar, an outline of the state and a treble clef with notes.

The new state flag design was approved by Mississippi voters in November of 2020, with nearly 73 percent support. It was officially codified into law in January of 2021.

The other images on the newly designed driver’s license depict aspects of the state’s history, such as the guitar and music notes representing Mississippi as the birthplace of America’s music.

“This new design does a great job capturing the special spirit of Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves in a statement . “I hope Mississippians in every corner of our state carry it with pride.”

The new design was introduced during last month’s Mississippi Public Safety Summit.

“We are very excited to announce this new design,” said DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We can’t wait to share it with our residents. Thank you to our friends at Idemia and everyone who has worked on this project.”

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
May 31, 2024

William Carey ranked 9th in nation for online Health Administration doctoral degree
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
May 29, 2024

Absentee ballot access expanded, drop boxes prohibited in Mississippi
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
May 28, 2024

Constitutionality of Jackson’s Blue Light Safety Initiative in question
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 3, 2024

Thompson’s legislation would remove Secret Service protection from former Presidents upon conviction