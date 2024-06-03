New state driver licenses to feature iconic images from Magnolia State

The new design was introduced during last month’s Mississippi Public Safety Summit.

Starting next month, Mississippi drivers will be issued licenses that feature iconic images from the Magnolia State’s history.

Licenses that have not expired will still be valid. If a driver would prefer to get a license with the new graphics before that date, they can purchase a renewal at their local driver services bureau.

Monday afternoon, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Driver Service Bureau announced that all licenses issued after July 1st will feature the new state flag, a guitar, an outline of the state and a treble clef with notes.

The new state flag design was approved by Mississippi voters in November of 2020, with nearly 73 percent support. It was officially codified into law in January of 2021.

The other images on the newly designed driver’s license depict aspects of the state’s history, such as the guitar and music notes representing Mississippi as the birthplace of America’s music.

“This new design does a great job capturing the special spirit of Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves in a statement . “I hope Mississippians in every corner of our state carry it with pride.”

“We are very excited to announce this new design,” said DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We can’t wait to share it with our residents. Thank you to our friends at Idemia and everyone who has worked on this project.”