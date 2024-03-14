I am yours and you are mine

Say to my soul, “I am your salvation!” – Psalm 35:3

What does this sweet prayer teach me? It shall be my evening’s petition; but first let it grant me an instructive meditation.

The text informs me first of all that David had his doubts; for why should he pray, “Say to my soul, ‘I am your salvation’” if he were not sometimes exercised with doubts and fears? Let me, then, be encouraged that I am not the only saint who has to face such faltering faith. If David doubted, I need not conclude that I am not a Christian because I have doubts.

The text reminds me that David was not content while he had doubts and fears, but he proceeded directly to the mercy-seat to pray for assurance, for he valued it as much as gold. I too must work to foster a continual sense of being accepted in the Beloved and must have no joy when His love is not shed abroad in my soul. When my Bridegroom is gone, my soul must long for Him.

I learn also that David knew where to obtain full assurance. He went to his God in prayer, crying, “Say to my soul, ‘I am your salvation.’” I need to be often alone with God if I am to enjoy a clear sense of Jesus’ love. When my prayers cease, my eye of faith will grow dim. Much in prayer, much in heaven; slow in prayer, slow in progress.

I notice that David would not be satisfied unless his assurance had a divine source. “Say to my soul . . .” Lord, speak to me! Nothing less than a divine testimony in the soul will ever content the true Christian.

Moreover, David could not rest unless his assurance had a vivid personality about it. “Say to my soul, ‘I am your salvation.’” Lord, if You said this to all the saints, it means little unless You should say it to me. Lord, I have sinned; I do not deserve Your smile; I scarcely dare to ask for it. But oh, say to my soul, even to my soul, “I am your salvation.” Let me have a present, personal, infallible, indisputable sense that I am Yours and that You are mine.