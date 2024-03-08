10th Annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival honors a decade of brewing boom

This Hub City festival will feature an extensive selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries as well as from homebrewers.

The Hub City is getting ready to sample and celebrate this liquid art of craft beer with its 10th Annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival. Bringing together brews and the unique cuisine of Hattiesburg, this party is popping with something for beer experts, newbies, and everyone in between. The festival will take place at Town Square Park on Saturday, March 9th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a VIP opening at 5 p.m.

The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival is a FestivalSouth FestivalFringe event. Over two dozen breweries will be represented during this 10th annual downtown fundraiser. Homebrewers will also vie for the 2024 People’s Choice Award–and a one-of-a-kind trophy by Erik Eaves of Mumbling Brothers.

“Annually, both residents and tourists gather in the heart of the city to explore the array of shops, dining establishments, and, undoubtedly, the various events offered,” said Andrea Saffle,the Downtown Hattiesburg Association Executive Director. “The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival has evolved into a standout occasion for both the city and its downtown area.”

This festival will feature an extensive selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries as well as from homebrewers, showcasing the diverse flavors and styles for which the craft beer movement is famous. Patrons and beer drinkers can expect a variety of tastes to tickle their tastebuds, as well as unique eats from local food trucks that will complement whatever flavor one decides to savor.

Hattiesburg’s thriving craft beer scene is relatively young. It was birthed with the adoption of the 2012 state legislation that allowed a higher alcohol content and the 2020 law that allowed breweries to sell their products onsite. Since then, Hattiesburg has been a craft beer destination in the Magnolia State.

“Downtown Hattiesburg plays a crucial role in enhancing our appeal as an entertainment hotspot,” said Marlo Dorsey, Executive Director of VisitHATTIESBURG. “Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival stands out as a key event that brings genuine enjoyment to attendees. As temperatures rise and nature becomes more vibrant, this festival marks the commencement of a highly successful and enjoyable festival season in the Hub City.”

The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival provides an excellent opportunity for beer enthusiasts to connect with the faces behind their favorite local brews. The festival will feature a variety of food trucks and vendors serving up delectable bites designed to enhance the tasting experience. Local food trucks, such as The 5000, Nellie’s Chicken, Smokin’ Charli, Sweet P, Underdogs, and Kassy’s Kones, will serve up whatever you may be craving.

The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival will offer more than just a meal and beverage as Ra’Shad the Blues Kid brings his unique sounds to Town Square Park. There will also be a yoga session, yard games, various challenges, and more.

The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival is not just a celebration of beer; it’s a community event that brings many local organizations together to highlight the best the Hub City offers. Brewers, local businesses, and residents unite with the festival to promote the vibrant and bubbling craft beer culture that has taken root in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival is pouring a flight of craft beer, community, and culture. Whether you’re a seasoned beer expert, looking to dip your toes into homebrewing, or simply looking for a good time, this festival promises to capture the essence of Hattiesburg’s spirit and creativity.

Know Before You Go

General admission tickets are $40 each. That gets you a sampling mug and unlimited beverages, soft drinks, and water while supplies last. There’s also a designated driver service provided.

Designated driver general admission tickets are available for $10, which gives each designated driver non-alcoholic beverages as well as full access to the events and entertainment at the festival.

You could also opt for the VIP experience, which gives everything that general admission does, plus exclusive access to certain brews, food, air-conditioned restrooms, and a VIP shirt.VIPs will receive early access to the festival starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $75 for VIP admission or $30 for VIP designated drivers. Designated drivers with VIP tickets will have access to all features except beer. These VIP tickets are limited and only sold in advance. You can’t buy the VIP ticket at the gate.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com or the festival’s Facebook page. There will be a chance to buy general admission tickets at the gate; however, buying tickets online before you go is highly recommended.