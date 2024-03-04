Trump endorses incumbent Republican Congressmen ahead of March 12th Primary

The former President is backing the re-election bids of Congressmen Kelly, Guest and Ezell. See what he had to say about the three GOP lawmakers.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Mississippi’s three Republican Congressmen – Trent Kelly (MS 1), Michael Guest (MS 3) and Mike Ezell (MS 4) – for re-election ahead of the March 12th Primary.

Trump made the endorsements back-to-back-to-back on his social media platform Truth Social over the weekend. All three Congressmen had previously endorsed Trump’s third run for the White House back in December 2023. The former President will also be on the ballot in Mississippi on March 12th.

Both Congressman Kelly and Congressman Guest are unopposed in the March 12th Primary. Congressman Ezell, however, has two opponents in the GOP Primary – Carl Boyanton and Michael McGill.

Kelly and Ezell, assuming the freshman from South Mississippi prevails, will also face Democratic challengers in the November General Election. Guest is also unopposed in the General Election.

Of Kelly, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Congressman Trent Kelly is a tremendous advocate for the people of Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. A Major General in the Mississippi National Guard, Trent is working hard to Strengthen our Military, Support our Vets, Secure the Border, Defend the Second Amendment, Grow the Economy, Stop Inflation, and Champion American Agriculture. An Original Member of my Mississippi Leadership Team, Congressman Trent Kelly has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

As for Ezell, Trump said:

Congressman Mike Ezell is doing a fantastic job representing Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District! A former Sheriff of Jackson County, Mike has worked hard to Stop Crime, Uphold the Rule of Law, and Protect the Great People of Mississippi. In Congress, he is fighting to Secure the Border, Cut Taxes, Strengthen our Military, Grow the Economy, Support our Vets, and Defend our under siege Second Amendment. An Original Member of my Mississippi Leadership Team, Congressman Mike Ezell has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

And for Guest, Trump wrote:

Congressman Michael Guest is a tireless advocate for the people of Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District! A Former Prosecutor, Michael is working hard to Stop Crime, Grow the Economy, Strengthen our Military, Support our Veterans, and Defend our under siege Second Amendment. An Original Member of my Mississippi Leadership Team, Congressman Michael Guest has my Complete and Total Endorsement to Defeat his Radical Left Opponent this November!

Trump has not endorsed any of the three Republicans vying to take on longtime incumbent Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson in the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Those GOP candidates seeking the nomination in that race are Ron Eller, Andrew Scott Smith, and Taylor Turcotte.

On Thursday, Trump endorsed Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker in his re-election bid as well, saying Wicker is “a Champion of Conservative Values, who fights to Uphold the Constitution, and Protect our Second Amendment.”

Wicker is facing two opponents in the Republican Primary on March 12th – State Rep. Dan Eubanks and newcomer Ghannon Burton.