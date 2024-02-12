Skip to content
Mississippi Aquarium’s new 3D experiences have guests swimming with sharks, visiting gorillas

By: Frank Corder - February 12, 2024

  • The new 360˚ 3D experience on the Coast takes you up close and personal to the action.

You can now step into worlds like never before with the new Wild Explorer Virtual Reality experience at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport.

This 360˚ 3D experience takes you up close and personal to the action, exploring the depths of the ocean with Shark Dive or running through the jungle with gorillas in Gorilla Trek through use of VR headsets.

Whether you’re ready to dive into the depths of Tiger Beach or trek through the jungle of Rwanda searching for gorillas, the Mississippi Aquarium says adventure awaits each guest.

In “Shark Dive,” riders will virtually travel with marine biologists as they search for the mythic underwater strip called Tiger Beach while learnings about the behaviors of tiger and hammerhead sharks.

Then, in “Gorilla Trek,” guests will virtually explore the extinct volcanoes in central Africa with world renowned primatologist Dr. Tara Stoinski, CEO of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, as she visits with a family of mountain gorillas.

If you’re planning to visit the Coast at the Mississippi Aquarium to enjoy one of these new 3D experiences, the virtual reality pods are a separate ticket experience, meaning they are not included in general admission. However, spectators and guardians are not required to purchase a VR experience to be present.

Age, height and weight restrictions do apply. Guests must be 6 years of age and older to participate.

Learn more about this new experience at the Mississippi Aquarium here.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
