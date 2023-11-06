Mississippi’s General Election is Tuesday: What to know before you go to the polls

Absentee ballot requests up nearly 19% over the statewide election in 2019.

Polls will open in Mississippi on Tuesday, November 7, for the 2023 General Election. This year’s election will feature races for statewide, state commission, legislative, county and county district officials.

Leading the ballot is the race for Governor between Republican incumbent Tate Reeves and Democrat challenger Brandon Presley. Independent Gwendolyn Gray has withdrawn from the race and terminated her campaign, but her name will still appear on the ballot given the late hour of her exit.

While many local and legislative races were decided in the primary elections held in August, Secretary of State Michael Watson is encouraging all registered voters to have their voices heard on Tuesday.

“I encourage each of you, regardless of the number of contested races on the ballot, to show up on Election Day to ensure you have a voice in who will be making decisions impacting you. Make your plans now for Election Day…,” said Secretary Watson.

Prior to heading to the polls, voters can visit the Secretary of State’s website and view a sample ballot based on where they live.

The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and stay open for any voter who is in line by 7:00 p.m.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 7 and received by the County Circuit Clerk by November 15 in order to be counted.

As of Monday, November 6, the Secretary of State reported that a total of 62,156 absentee ballots were requested, an 18.7% increase from four years ago. Of that, 61,647 absentee ballots were sent, and 56,403 absentee ballots were received thus far for the 2023 General Election. That is an increase of received absentees of over 15% from 2019.

In comparison, during the 2019 statewide election, a total of 52,380 absentee ballots were requested by voters. Of that, 48,856 absentee ballots were received in order to be counted with 427 of those being rejected for one reason or another.

Mississippi voters are required to show approved photo ID prior to casting a ballot on Tuesday. The following forms of ID are acceptable.

A state issued drivers license

A government issued photo ID card

A United States passport

A government employee photo ID card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited school

A United States military photo iD

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by a branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or state government

A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

In the event someone does not have a photo ID or are unable to present one due to a religious objection, they can cast an affidavit ballot.

If voters cast an affidavit ballot on Tuesday, a Voter ID must be presented at their Circuit Clerk’s Office by November 15.

The Secretary of State’s office also offers a voter information guide that can accesses to help you prepare before heading to your polling location.