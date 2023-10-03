History in the U.S. House: McCarthy ousted as Speaker

For the first time in U.S. history, the House has voted to remove the Speaker following a motion to vacate the chair. Eight Republicans joined all Democrats to oust Kevin McCarthy.

The first time in 113 years, the U.S. House of Representatives has voted on a motion to vacate the chair.

And first the time in U.S. history, the House has voted to remove the Speaker.

With eight Republicans joining all Democrats, Kevin McCarthy has been removed as Speaker by a vote of 216-210 and a new vote for Speaker will be forthcoming as members chart an unprecedented path forward.

The California Democrat was Speaker for 269 days.

The move to vacate the chair came after Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz filed the motion to vacate after the House agreed to a 45-day spending resolution that averted a federal government shutdown on Saturday. Ninety Republicans and one Democrat voted against the stopgap spending measure that was ultimately agreed to in the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden.

Today, the eight Republicans joining all Democrats in ousting McCarthy were:

Andy Biggs, Arizona

Ken Buck, Colorado

Tim Burchett, Tennessee

Eli Crane, Arizona

Matt Gaetz, Florida

Bob Good, Virginia

Nancy Mace, South Carolina

Matt Rosendale, Montana

Mississippi’s three Republican Congressional members – Trent Kelly (MS-1), Michael Guest (MS-3) and Mike Ezell (MS-4) – all voted to keep McCarthy just as they did when they each supported him for Speaker in January throughout all 15 rounds of voting.

However, all three Mississippi Congressmen were among the 90 Republicans who voted against the spending bill passed on Saturday.

Congressman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will serve as acting Speaker until a permanent replacement is elected by the body.

The two parties will now meet to decide their nominees for the upcoming Speaker election. Democrats are likely to put forward their leader Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York just as they did in January.

As for the Republicans, it is unclear at this point whether McCarthy loyalists will urge him to attempt a comeback or if the caucus will put forward a new candidate that can unite their members and end the drama.