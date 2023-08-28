Mississippi State Rep. Mac Huddleston passes away at 79

Dr. Mac, as he was referred to by his friends, lived a life of service to the state of Mississippi and his country.

Mississippi State Representative Elton “Mac” Huddleston has died at the age of 79. Huddleston passed away on August 27, 2023, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Known by friends as “Dr. Mac,” Huddleston served in the Mississippi House of Representatives for District 15 from 2008 until the time of his death. He was the Chairman of the University and Colleges Committee as well as the Ethics Committee. He previously served as Vice-Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Huddleston was not seeking re-election this cycle.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn said Huddleston was a man of great integrity and character.

“Dr Mac enjoyed the highest respect among his house colleagues. He served his country with distinction in the Vietnam war and was a decorated soldier for his service,” Gunn said. “I had the highest respect for him and that is why, out of 122 members, I made him the chairman of the Ethics committee. This reflects my view that he was a man of great integrity and character. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.”

Lt. Governor and Senate President Delbert Hosemann also shared his regards.

“Mac Huddleston was exemplary in every aspect—as a decorated war hero, trusted legislator, veterinarian, and family man. Scrupulously honest and straightforward, Mac was my friend and he will be missed. Lynn and I are in prayer for his family,” said Hosemann.

Governor Tate Reeves extended his condolences to Huddleston’s family, recalling his close relationship with the legislator.

“Dr. Mac was one of the good guys. I met him in 2007 during his successful campaign for the MS House. I don’t remember a visit since then to Pontotoc county – and there have been many – when Dr. Mac wasn’t there with me,” Reeves posted on X (formerly Twitter). “A Vet and a Veteran, Dr. Mac managed the representation of his people in the Capitol with the same care and precision of the Vietnam helicopter pilot and flight instructor that he was.”

Huddleston was born in Holmes County and raised by his grandparents. He graduated from Durant High School and later went on to receive an accounting degree at Mississippi State University. While at MSU he was a member of the ROTC and later went on to serve in the United States Army flying helicopters in Vietnam, according to his obituary. He held the rank of Captain and was a recipient of the Bronze Star and Distinguished Flying Cross, among other things.

Huddleston obtained a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University after his military service and was a veterinarian in North Mississippi. He worked for many years as a large animal veterinarian and was the Executive Secretary of the Mississippi Veterinary Medical Association and Mississippi Board of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Mac is survived by his wife of 32-years, Dr. Flavia Ruth Hutchinson Huddleston of Pontotoc. He has four children and four grandchildren. He was a long-time member of West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc and led the Praise Sunday school class for many years.

Beth Luther Waldo was the lone candidate for House District 15 this election year.