St. Dominic, Singing River CEO resignations come in same week

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System owns St. Dominic and is in negotiations to finalize the purchase of Singing River within weeks.

On Wednesday, Magnolia Tribune first reported the resignation of Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock. Her resignation comes as the Jackson County Board of Supervisors are in negotiations to complete the sale of the Pascagoula-based health system to the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

It has now also been announced that Scott Kashman, CEO and market president for St. Dominic Health Services in Jackson, has resigned. St. Dominic is part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System as well.

According to St. Dominic, Kashman has accepted a position with another healthcare system. His last day is July 7th. Kristin Wolkart, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System Chief Nursing Officer, will act as interim market president of St. Dominic beginning June 20.

Before joining St. Dominic, Kashman served as the chief officer of hospital operations and system ancillary services for Lee Health in Florida.

As for Murdock, Ochsner Health announced on Thursday that she will be the organization’s next system vice president and chief nursing officer, effective later this summer. She is expected to stay on with SRHS for up to 60 days. Laurin St. Pe, the chief operating officer at SRHS, has been named the interim CEO.

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has not publicly commented on the two resignations. The metro-area St. Dominic was purchased by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in 2019. A final purchase agreement for the Singing River Health System is expected within weeks.