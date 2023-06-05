Home
>Editorial Cartoon
>
Mind of Ramirez: The United States of...
Mind of Ramirez: The United States of Red Ink
By: Michael Ramirez - June 5, 2023
Michael Ramirez makes the point that raising the U.S. debt ceiling does nothing to address perpetual deficits and mounting national debt.
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
More Like This
More From This Author
Editorial Cartoon | Michael Ramirez •
May 14, 2023
Mind of Ramirez: Russian Failure
Opinion | Michael Ramirez •
May 11, 2023
Mind of Ramirez: Why do we need spending cuts?
Culture | Michael Ramirez •
May 7, 2023
Mind of Ramirez: Coronation of a King
Previous Story