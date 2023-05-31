Mississippi State Fair dates announced for 2023

The annual State Fair is headed back to Jackson October 5-15, 2023. Organizers say attendees can expect new attractions this year.

The 164th Mississippi State Fair will return to the capital city on October 5th. The fair takes place in the heart of Jackson at the Mississippi State Fair Grounds off of High Street.

“We’re excited to announce the dates for this year’s annual Mississippi State Fair,” said Commissioner Andy Gipson. “Fairgoers can expect all their favorite rides, events, livestock shows, concerts and foods to be on display across the 105-acre grounds. Our staff is working tirelessly to ensure we have another safe and successful fair, with even more family-friendly attractions and nationally recognized artists.”

Director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, Michael Lasseter, said fairgoers can except new attractions this year.

“We have been working very hard on the 164th State Fair,” said Lasseter. “We have new attractions and great entertainment, which we will be announcing soon. So mark your calendars for this annual, fun filled event coming in October!”

Success of the 2022 State Fair

In 2022, the state fair saw roughly 519,000 people in attendance which resulted in a roughly $50 million economic impact. The new water well at the fairgrounds pumped 1.3 million gallons of fresh well water for the event.

Last year, a collaboration of efforts from several law enforcement entities kept the fair safe. Those groups included the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Pearl Police Department, State Capitol Police, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Department of Homeland Security, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau, and private security officers.

There were also new procedures implemented in 2022 to curb potential crime, namely a youth curfew policy. The policy no longer allowed anyone under 18 years of age into the fair after 9:00 p.m. without adult supervision. In an attempt to mitigate weapons entering the grounds, controlled access to the State Fair Midway was managed by magnetometers at all seven entry points.

More information regarding this year’s fair events are forthcoming in the near future.