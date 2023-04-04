Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Senator Hyde-Smith won’t...

Senator Hyde-Smith won’t “blue slip” Colom’s judicial nomination

By: Frank Corder - April 4, 2023
Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., listens during a hearing of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee to examine the Department of Agriculture, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 16, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The District Attorney had been nominated by President Biden for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

In October 2022, District Attorney Scott Colom was nominated for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi by President Joe Biden (D). Colom has served as the District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District of Mississippi since 2016 representing Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, and Oktibbeha counties.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS02) recommended Colom for the post in a letter to President Biden in late 2021.

READ MORE: President Biden nominates DA Colom for U.S. District Court for Mississippi’s Northern District

Colom’s nomination has been stalled in the U.S. Senate as both Mississippi Senators have not returned their “blue slip” on Colom, allowing his confirmation to move forward.

Scott Colom

The “blue slip” process is basically a sign-off Senators have on district court nominees in their home states. Return the slip and the process moves forward. Choose not to return it and it’s essentially a veto of the nominee by the Senator.

According to Newsmax and Roll Call, Senator Roger Wicker (R) returned his blue slip for Colom earlier this month while Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) had not, further stalling the process. Now, Senate Hyde-Smith has chosen not to return her blue slip on Colom.

“I will not return the blue slip on the nomination of Scott Colom to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Mississippi.  I visited with the District Attorney recently, and I recognize that he is smart and well liked in his district.  However, there are a number of concerns I have regarding his record,” Senator Hyde-Smith said in a statement obtained by Magnolia Tribune on Tuesday. “As someone with a strong interest in protecting the rights of girls and women, I am concerned about Scott Colom’s opposition to legislation to protect female athletes.  The significant support his campaign received from George Soros also weighs heavily against his nomination in my view.  I simply cannot support his nomination to serve on the federal bench in Mississippi for a lifetime.”

Senator Hyde-Smith’s reference to Colom’s support from Soros stems from a campaign donation during his 2015 race. In that election, Colom ousted a nearly 30-year incumbent to win the District Attorney seat. His opponent in that race, Forrest Allgood, pointed to campaign donations made by the billionaire as a reason for Colom’s win.

The Clarion Ledger reported on the donation by Soros, stating:

Soros, a New York financier and longtime supporter of the Democratic Party, gave almost $400,000 to a new Mississippi political action committee, and the money went to support Colom’s campaign as well as the re-election campaign of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

Colom went on to run unopposed in his 2019 re-election bid.

With Hyde-Smith’s objection, it is unclear at this time as to how the Senate Judiciary Committee will proceed regarding Colom’s nomination.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 31, 2023

Gunasekara appeals residency ruling to Mississippi Supreme Court
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 30, 2023

President Trump indicted in New York
Culture  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 29, 2023

Magical world of Cinderella coming to Jackson
Previous Story
Culture  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 29, 2023

Lawmakers approve additional $100 million for Mississippi schools
Next Story
Culture  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 29, 2023

Governor issues State of Emergency after more destructive tornadoes