Gulf Coast economic development, infrastructure to receive $51 million in BP funds

The Mississippi Legislature has adopted the conference report for Senate Bill 3047 which appropriates nearly $51 million in BP settlement funds to be spread mainly across the lower six counties in the Gulf Coast region. In all, 29 projects were named in the bill that now heads to the desk of Governor Tate Reeves (R).

The conference report passed the Senate unanimously and only received five no votes in the House.

BP continues to pay the state of Mississippi for damages resulting from the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The funds are largely used to support economic development and infrastructure with an eye to creating future business investments and increased opportunity for jobs in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George counties.

Here are the 29 projects outlined in this year’s appropriation: