Nicaud nominated to serve on Mississippi Gaming Commission

The Memorial Hospital CEO is Governor Reeves’ pick to fill the vacancy left by the passing of the Commission’s former chairman.

Memorial Hospital President and CEO Kent Nicaud is Governor Tate Reeves’ pick to fill the vacant term on the Mississippi Gaming Commission left by Al Hopkins who passed away earlier this year. Nicaud’s term would be for the remainder of Hopkins’ term, which ends September 30, 2025.

Hopkins, who was in his third term, had chaired the Gaming Commission since 2015. He was nominated for reappointment by Governor Reeves last year and was reconfirmed by the state Senate.

According to Memorial Hospital, Nicaud has more than 25 years healthcare management experience from both the private sector and non-profit arena. He began working with Memorial Hospital at Gulfport on a consulting basis in 1996, and as an employee since 2008. In 2010, he was named Chief Operating Officer and became President and CEO in 2018. He attended Tulane University for undergraduate and graduate studies through their executive MBA program.

Nicaud’s nomination to serve on the Gaming Commission must also be confirmed by the Senate. State Senator David Blount (D), chairman, and the Senate Gaming Committee must first pass the recommendation out to the floor. Last year, Blount held up Hopkins’ reconfirmation until late in the session before the chamber finally approved the new term.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is made up of three appointed persons, the other two of which are Franc Lee or Tom Gresham.