Trump calls on Congress to make daylight saving time permanent

By: Frank Corder - April 11, 2025

President Donald Trump delivers his Joint address to Congress, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok DJTFP24)

  • Just last month, the president said the issue was “50-50,” but on Friday he called ending the bi-annual clock change “very popular.”

President Donald Trump on Friday renewed his call for Congress to end the bi-annual practice of changing clocks, labeling it “a big inconvenience” and saying it was “VERY COSTLY.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump advocated for making daylight saving time permanent, eliminating the need to adjust clocks each spring and fall. He emphasized the popularity of the idea and criticized the time changes as burdensome.

The president called on Congress to “push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day.”

The debate over daylight saving time has gained momentum in recent years. In 2022, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which proposed making daylight saving time permanent. However, the bill stalled in the House.

Trump’s stance on the issue has evolved. While he previously expressed support for making daylight saving time permanent, he acknowledged in March that the issue is divisive, a “50-50 issue” he said, noting that preferences vary across the country.

Health experts have weighed in on the debate, with some advocating for permanent standard time, citing benefits to human circadian rhythms.

Conversely, proponents of permanent daylight saving time argue it provides more evening daylight, which could benefit the economy and public safety.

Any change to the current system would require congressional approval. If Congress does act, a number of states, including Mississippi, have passed laws stating that if the federal law changes to observe daylight saving time year-round, daylight saving time will also be the year-round standard time in the State of Mississippi.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
