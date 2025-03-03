President Trump to “tell it like it is” in address to Congress

Trump, having only been in office for just over a month, will use the address to outline policy goals during this his second non-consecutive term.

President Donald Trump (R) is preparing to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, promising to “tell it like it is” in a TruthSocial post Monday morning.

The “unofficial” address is not a State of the Union, as those traditional joint sessions are reserved for sitting presidents to reflect over the past year while setting the tone for the next.

Trump, having only been in office for just over a month, will use the address to outline policy goals during this his second non-consecutive term as have other newly seated chief executives since former President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) invited the President to address Congress in a letter, stating, “It is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future.”

In attendance in the U.S. House chamber will be Senators, Representatives, Supreme Court Justices, members of the Trump’s Cabinet, and other invited guests.

The opposition party, in this case the Democrats, will, however, offer a response as is done with a State of the Union address.

On Tuesday, the Democrats have chosen Michigan U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin and New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat to counter President Trump. Slotkin will deliver her message in English and is reportedly focused on economic issues. As chair of the Hispanic Caucus, Espaillat’s response will be in Spanish.

The address is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

To watch President Trump’s address to Congress, you can tune into most any news network on TV or through online streaming such as YouTube or CSPAN.