A look at the 60th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo

It’s the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, and people come from around the country to compete.

For the 60th year, one of Mississippi’s most beloved events begins today. Saddle up, cowboys and cowgirls. The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is here.

If you’re new to the area, you may not be aware that the Dixie National is a big deal for both Jackson and the state. It’s been called “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” for a good reason. It’s the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, and people come from around the country to compete. The Mississippi Coliseum arena is where some of the most exciting spectacles will be held through February 16. Spectators will see all the familiar rodeo events, including calf roping and bull riding, complete with requisite rodeo clowns.

To complement the rodeo, the week will be filled with many ancillary events, from parades to trade shows to concerts.

The 2025 Dixie National Parade is Saturday morning, February 8. This year, the parade’s theme is “60 Years in the Saddle.” The parade begins at 10:30 am at the corner of Mississippi Street and Jefferson Street at the fairgrounds. Because it is a parade to celebrate the rodeo, there will be plenty of horses, along with the Dixie National Wagon Train, Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson, and the Mississippi Fire Academy’s Elite Honor Guard. Marching bands, floats, and antique cars will be in the parade, along with this year’s Dixie National Rodeo queen, Harley Grace Vinzant of Vicksburg. The procession will circle the State Capitol before traveling down Amite Street to the fairgrounds. The best viewing will be near the Capitol grounds at President, High, and West Streets.

In addition to the rodeo, ancillary events will be held at the fairgrounds. The Dixie National Marketplace will be held the first weekend of the rodeo in the Trade Mart, located next to the Coliseum. Visitors can browse the many vendor booths to find Western wear including hats, boots, and leather goods. An Ag and Outdoor Expo will take over the Trade Mart the second weekend, with tools for hunting and fishing, UTVs, ATVs, tractors, and farming equipment for sale.

Livestock sales will take place during the week, including the much-anticipated Sale of Junior Champions. The event allows young livestock competitors to show off their skills and to vie for scholarships. Animals at the sale include pigs, sheep, cattle, and goats. At the 2024 Dixie National, youth competitors in 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibited 2,084 animals. Of those, 53 were sold for a total of $484,010. The committee awarded 39 scholarships totaling $61,500.

A concert will follow each evening of the rodeo. This year’s music lineup includes Zach Top, Lorrie Morgan, Clay Walker, Sam Barber, George Birge, Ella Langley, and Gretchen Wilson.

But the rodeo is the main event and will take place up to twice a day, with a break on Monday and Tuesday, February 10 and 11. A full schedule of events is available here.

Admission is $20 to $45, with no charge for children under 18 months. Tickets are available at the Coliseum box office the day of the show, or they can be purchased ahead of time through the Dixie National Rodeo website, or Ticketmaster.