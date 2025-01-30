Blackhawk pilot with Mississippi ties dies in D.C. air disaster

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The wife of Noxubee County-native Andrew Eaves asked for peace as their family grieves.

A family with Mississippi ties is mourning the loss of a husband and father today after the tragic air collision in Washington D.C. Wednesday night between an inbound American Airlines flight and a Blackhawk helicopter. The incident occurred over the icy Potomac River before 9 p.m. ET.

According to a Facebook post by Carrie Eaves, wife of Noxubee County-native Andrew Eaves, her husband was one of the pilots in the military helicopter.

“I am sure by now all of you have heard the news of the tragedy that has occurred in DC,” Mrs. Eaves wrote. “My husband was one of the pilots in the Blackhawk. We ask that you pray for our family and friends and for all the other families that are suffering today. We ask for peace while we grieve. Please refrain for negative comments on social media as these families children do not need to suffer more pain.”

The incident is being called the deadliest air disaster in the U.S. since 2001.

Jonathan Koziol, chief of staff for Army aviation, said Thursday that the helicopter crew was “very experienced,” noting that they had flown the specific route before at night.

According to the latest reporting from the Associated Press, the midair collision between the Army helicopter and the American Airlines flight from Kansas killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said Thursday.

“At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the jet late Wednesday while it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, officials said,” as reported by the AP. “The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.”

President Donald Trump said in a White House news conference that no one had survived.