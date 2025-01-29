Mississippi Democrats express concern over “ICE raids” but it remains unclear if enforcement has ramped up in state

There has been no official statement from ICE or state law enforcement regarding enhanced targeted operations in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Democratic Party issued a press release late Wednesday titled “ICE Raids in Mississippi Spark Concern and Outrage.”

However, the locations of the supposed raids were not included by the state Democrats nor was context provided to point to enhanced immigration enforcement action taking place in Mississippi.

The Democrats’ release was sent by Luis Montgomery, Affirmative Action Chair, and Party Chairman State Rep. Cheikh Taylor.

In response to a question of such action happening in Mississippi, the state Department of Public Safety told Magnolia Tribune the agency works closely with their federal partners on a variety of issues.

“Pertaining to immigration and border security, our joint efforts focus on identifying and assisting with the apprehension of illegal aliens in Mississippi with known criminal records to help facilitate their deportation. MDPS believes these collaborations enhance public safety and help protect our communities,” the agency stated.

While anecdotal reports have stirred on social media from groups like the Immigrant Alliance for Equity and Justice claiming increased ICE activity across the Magnolia State, as of this article there has been no official statement from ICE or state law enforcement regarding enhanced targeted operations in Mississippi.

Beyond the title of their release, the state Democrats only offered a variety of party talking points to condemn or call into question enforcement action taking place under the new Trump Administration.

“Immigrants are not just residents—they are neighbors, teachers, healthcare workers, small business owners, and vital contributors to our society. Policies and actions that disproportionately harm marginalized groups erode the foundation of equity and inclusion we strive to build. DEI is not just an abstract ideal; it is a moral and economic necessity,” the Mississippi Democratic Party stated. “Instead of fostering division, we call on policymakers to enact humane immigration reforms that prioritize family unity, economic stability, and community well-being.”

According to an August 2024 report from the State Auditor comparing data from federal agencies, analysts from the Auditor’s office estimated that at least 22,000 illegal immigrants reside in Mississippi.

Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has begun increased enforcement action aimed at arresting illegal immigrants ahead of deportation.

Trump signed an executive order to that end soon after being sworn into his second term.

“It is the policy of the United States to faithfully execute the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens, particularly those aliens who threaten the safety or security of the American people,” President Trump outlined. “Further, it is the policy of the United States to achieve the total and efficient enforcement of those laws, including through lawful incentives and detention capabilities.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the latest data available shows that there have been at least 4,829 arrests in the crackdowns since inauguration, as reported by NBC News. That is an average of 753 over a six day period, more than double the pace reported by the Biden Administration in September 2024.

Thus far, ICE in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies have ramped up their work in major cities across the country, such as Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

“Enforcing our Nation’s immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States,” President Trump stated in his executive order. “The American people deserve a Federal Government that puts their interests first and a Government that understands its sacred obligation to prioritize the safety, security, and financial and economic well-being of Americans.”