Ag Commissioner orders agency review to remove DEI, ensure merit-based principles in state agency

“We will not tolerate discrimination of any kind, including DEI discrimination,” said Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson.

Efforts to rein in or eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in government agencies have made headlines since President Donald Trump took office just over a week ago. He has issued executive orders rolling back what he termed as “radical and wasteful government DEI programs and preferencing” implemented under the Biden Administration.

“The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military,” Trump’s order read.

In Mississippi, lawmakers have filed bills this session to restrict taxpayer funding for DEI programs in any state-funded college or university. Those measures are making their way through House and Senate committees, their future unclear.

Now, Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson (R) is taking his own action to remove DEI in Mississippi, issuing an agencywide “Commissioner’s Order Reaffirming Merit-Based Principles and Prohibiting Discriminatory DEI Practices.”

The Commissioner’s Order, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) said, was issued in support of President Trump’s recent federal prohibition of discriminatory DEI programs.

It reaffirms the Ag Department’s commitment “to merit-based principles as the official policy of the agency,” and “prohibits discriminatory DEI practices with respect to any taxpayer dollars that flow through MDAC.”

According to MDAC, the Commissioner’s Order prohibits DEI programs to the extent any contractors, subcontractors, grants, employees or agents may receive funds from MDAC. Commissioner Gipson is requiring that each MDAC Director perform a 60-day review of all contracts, subcontracts and programs to ensure DEI “is not and will not be supported through any use of funds or programs administered by MDAC.”

“Here at the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, we are proud to embrace a merit-based approach, rewarding individual initiative, skills, good performance and hard work, without regard to any person’s race, color or other DEI factors. We will not tolerate discrimination of any kind, including DEI discrimination,” said Commissioner Gipson in a statement.

Gipson went on to add, “As we work toward building a truly colorblind society, Mississippians expect and deserve action on this important issue. Along with President Trump, I am committed to ending DEI discrimination wherever we may find it.”

You can read the full Commissioner’s Order below.