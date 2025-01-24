Southern Miss, Mississippi Valley presidents receive contract renewals with pay raises

USM president Joe Paul received a $50,000 pay raise, while MVSU President Jerryl Briggs received an increase of $10,000.

Presidents at two of Mississippi’s public universities received contract extensions and pay raises from the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning that went into effect at the start of the year.

According to minutes from the IHL meeting held in November, the contracts for University of Southern Mississippi President Joe Paul and Mississippi Valley State University President Jerryl Briggs were renewed with increased pay. The contract renewals were approved after executive session and discussion was held about each president’s performance.

The contract renewals reflect a $50,000 increase in state salary for Dr. Paul at Southern Miss and a $10,000 increase in state salary for Dr. Briggs at Mississippi Valley State.

Paul is the 11th president at USM, while Briggs is the eighth president at MVSU.

Paul at Southern Miss

Dr. Paul’s contract includes a state salary of $500,000 annually combined with a supplement totaling $200,000 annually which comes from the Southern Mississippi Foundation, Inc.

The IHL Board appointed Dr. Paul as president of USM in October of 2022. His starting annual salary was $450,000 with an annual supplement of $200,000.

“I am deeply honored and immensely grateful to have the opportunity to serve my alma mater and our beloved Southern Miss as president,” said Paul in a statement from USM on Thursday. “This extension allows us to build upon the progress we have made together, and I look forward to continuing the good work of this institution with energy and urgency to positively impact our region, state and beyond.”

Dr. Paul’s efforts over the past two years as president have increased enrollment at USM, revitalized the student experience, supported teaching and research, and enhanced student recruitment, Southern Miss noted.

“The IHL Board of Trustees is pleased to approve a new contract for Dr. Paul based upon his exemplary work as USM president during the past two years. Dr. Paul is leading the university well as it pursues its mission of engaging students in the creation and exploration of knowledge and preparing students for success in their careers and as responsible citizens,” said IHL Vice President Gee Ogletree. “Having known Dr. Paul for over 50 years and personally witnessed his many contributions to and passion for the university, I know the best days for Dr. Paul’s presidency and Southern Miss are still ahead.”

Briggs at Valley

The contract renewal for Dr. Briggs at Mississippi Valley State includes an annual state salary of $310,000 and a supplement from the MVSU J.H. White Foundation, Inc., totaling $5,000 annually.

Briggs was appointed to the position in October of 2017 at a starting annual salary of $215,000 with a “possible foundation supplement up to $10,000”, according to minutes from the October 19, 2017, meeting.

Dr. Briggs’ state salary was increased to $300,000 with a $5,000 supplement on July 1, 2022, according to the June IHL Board minutes that year.

Prior to being selected President, Dr. Briggs served in the capacities of Acting President and as Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at the University.

According to MVSU, Dr. Briggs helped to re-establish the University College model which led to successfully improving the University’s retention rate by 10 percent for fall 2014 and 12 percent for fall 2015. In addition, he worked collectively with MVSU staff to increase overall university enrollment that resulted in a more than 200 percent increase in dual enrollment students for fall 2016 and an overall 11.4 percent increase over the past three years.

Dr. Briggs also managed a $17 million capital improvement project for the University’s athletic complex, with additional planning underway for renovations to residence halls and other campus buildings.

“University presidents across the state and throughout the country are facing substantive challenges in an increasingly competitive environment, and it is important that good work in that environment is recognized and rewarded,” Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Director of Communications John Sewell said.

Both contracts for Dr. Paul and Dr. Briggs went into effect on January 1 and are set to end on December 31, 2028.