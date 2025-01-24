Magnolia Mornings: January 24, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Miss. Insurance Dept. helped consumers recover nearly $45 million in 2024

Commissioner Mike Chaney at the Commissioner’s Roundtable this morning during the NAIC Summer National Meeting in Chicago, August 2024 (Photo from MID on Facebook)

The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) Consumer Services Division says it handled more than 10,000 inquiries last year in the form of emails, phone calls, and written complaints.

Those cases, MID said Thursday, resulted in more than $10 million recovered for consumers in 2024.

Additionally, about 1,600 Mississippians used the Life Insurance Policy Locator Tool to recover about $35 million in lost life insurance policies in 2024. Mississippians have used the tool to claim nearly $135 million in benefits since its inception in November 2016.

“The Consumer Services division helps Mississippians with complaints regarding insurance companies, producers, and adjusters,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney in a statement. “In many of these cases, benefits were not paid in full or not paid at all and my office stepped in to make sure people got what they were owed. We at MID know that every penny counts. I’m proud of my staff for the quality services they perform.”

If you need assistance, contact the MID Consumer Services Division by phone at 1-800-562-2957 or 601-359-2453.

2. The Congressional Sessions announced at Congress of Country Music

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music and the Ellis Theater has announced the launch of a planned annual outdoor music festival, The Congressional Sessions, Presented by Pearl River Resort, set to take place in the heart of Philadelphia.

This new event will serve as a cornerstone for fundraising efforts, with proceeds directly contributing to the construction and completion of the Congress of Country Music.

The Congressional Sessions will feature an impressive lineup of artists, with the goal of celebrating the rich history and future of country music, while uniting fans from across the world. Set against the historic backdrop of Philadelphia, Miss., the festival will feature live and simulcast performances from legendary acts and rising stars, with the intent of showcasing the diversity and authenticity of country music.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Ratcliffe confirmed, Hegseth vote could come Friday

Pete Hegseth provides opening remarks at his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing – January 14, 2025 (from committee livestream)

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as the new CIA Director in the Trump Administration, giving the new President his second cabinet-level appointment. The 74-25 vote to confirm Ratcliffe means he is now on the job to oversee the nation’s intelligence agency.

The Senate also advanced Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, to a final vote. Two Republicans – Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine – voted against Hegseth in the cloture vote, making the vote 51-49.

Senate Democrats are slow walking many of the Trump nominees, including Hegseth, meaning his final confirmation vote has to wait 30 hours before being taken, which could come late Friday night.

2. A third Trump term? Tennessee Congressman proposes Constitutional amendment

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a Super Tuesday election night party, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Hill reports that Congressman Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) “proposed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would allow President Trump to serve a third term in the White House so that the country ‘can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.'”

As noted by The Hill, Ogles proposed an amendment says, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

“Like other U.S. presidents, Trump is barred from running for a third White House term by the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution,” The Hill added.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Winter pushes back USM basketball games

Southern Miss men’s basketball has altered its schedule for the week due to Winter Storm Enzo causing travel issues across the region. Hattiesburg and the surrounding area in the deep south was blanketed by snow and ice this week.

The Golden Eagles will now open the weekend at Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Southern Miss game at Troy has been pushed back to Monday, January 27, with a tip time of 6 p.m. CT.

2. Ole Miss softball player named to USA Softball’s Top 50 Watch List

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics announced this week that Rebel softball’s Aliyah Binford was tabbed to USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List on Wednesday.

Binford becomes the first Rebel named to the prestigious, season-opening list since Kylan Becker in 2019.

“Wednesday’s honor marks yet another for Binford, who was recently ranked first on the list of the top 15 two-way players in the nation by D1Softball. Binford has also been named a preseason All-American by Softball America and as a top 50 player by both D1Softball and Softball America. Additionally, Binford was one of 23 athletes selected from the highly competitive Southeastern Conference,” Ole Miss Athletics noted.

Markets & Business

1. Bass Pro Shops opening new location on MS Coast

Bass Pro Shops announced Thursday that the company would be opening a new location – its first on the Mississippi Gulf Coast – in Jackson County.

Bass Pro Shops’ newest store, to be located along the I-10 corridor, will be the company’s second in the state of Mississippi. The company said the 75,000 square-foot outdoor superstore will build on Bass Pro Shops’ reputation of serving passionate sportsmen and women with the widest selection of quality products at the best prices around, while providing genuine, friendly expert service and is expected to open early 2027.

Governor Tate Reeves called the new development “a win for Mississippi families, sportsmen, and communities across the Gulf Coast.”

“Mississippi is proud to welcome Bass Pro Shops to the Lemoyne Landing development, a project that exemplifies the best of what our state has to offer — strong partnerships, a thriving economy, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors. Bass Pro Shops’ decision to invest in Jackson County speaks volumes about the region’s potential as a hub for economic opportunity and tourism,” Reeves said.

2. Tesla’s revamped Model Y SUV coming to U.S.

As reported by CNBC, Tesla will start deliveries of a revamped version of its Model Y SUV in the U.S. in March, according to new listings on the company’s website.

“The Model Y Juniper has a price tag of $59,990, not including a federal tax credit of $7,500 for new electric vehicle purchases. It features a redesigned fascia, front and rear light bars and an upgraded interior with ventilated seats, reclining second-row seats and faster Wi-Fi, the website shows,” CNBC reported.

Tesla began taking orders for the new Model Y variant from customers in Canada and Europe on Thursday, CNBC noted, adding that the company “started sales in China about two weeks ago.”