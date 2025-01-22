Employers of commercial drivers could be notified when child support goes unpaid

A similar bill passed the Mississippi House during the 2024 session, but it died in the Senate Judiciary A Committee.

In a five-minute meeting Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi House Judiciary A Committee passed HB 525, which would notify the employers of holders of a commercial driver’s license when they are behind on child support payments.

The committee passed the legislation by unanimous voice vote.

The 9-page bill, authored by State Representative Steve Massengill (R), outlines that a letter will be mailed to the driver and their employer notifying both that the commercial license holder is behind in child support and that the driver’s license will be suspended in 90 days unless arrangements are made for payment.

The suspension will remain until the driver’s account is current as determined by the Mississippi Department of Human Services or the attorney representing the custodial parent.

The legislation also allows the driver to enter into a stipulated agreement and agreed judgment to bring the account current.

If the parties cannot reach an agreement on a payment schedule, the driver may ask the court to create a payment schedule, the bill states, adding that by going to court the driver’s license will remain suspended.

A similar bill filed by Rep. Massengill was passed out of the House committee last year. It was then approved on the floor by a vote of 95-20. However, when it reached the Senate Judiciary A Committee it died at deadline.

The 2025 version of the legislation could be taken up on the House floor as early as next week.