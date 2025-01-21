Broadcasting legend Paul Gallo passes away, leaves big mic to fill

If you were advocating for change, you wanted him on your side.

Paul Galtelli passed away on Sunday. To Mississippi’s political world, he was better known simply as “Gallo.” When God crafted Paul, he bestowed upon him a voice made for the microphone. Over a five decade career in broadcasting, he used that gift to entertain, inform, and advocate for a better Mississippi.

A Delta native, Gallo was not a physically imposing man. But if a person’s measure in life is the loyalty of his friends and the quality of his enemies, then Paul cast a large, unafraid shadow.

“The Gallo Radio Show” aired across Mississippi, featuring “the movers, shakers and playmakers” in our state. If you were an aspiring politico, sitting across from Paul for an interview was a must — a sign of arrival.

I first met Paul shortly after becoming a lawyer in 2006. Over the years, I had the good fortune of visiting with him both on and off air, and for a nearly four year span, regularly filling in for him as a host.

Paul had the uncanny ability to know when he’d squeezed all there was out of a subject and to move onto the next thing. Sometimes that happened five minutes into an interview.

For a guest, it could feel very ADHD” and unsettling. But forcing someone off topic and off message yielded authenticity on the airwaves. And for a listener, it was entertaining. His first fidelity was to the listener.

I did not fully appreciate how deftly he maneuvered behind the mic until I began guest hosting the program and seeing all the moving parts. It’s not an easy craft, but Paul made it look and sound easy. Like verbal butter.

Even when we disagreed on issues publicly — he once called me a pit bull on air during a contentious public policy fight — behind the scenes, Paul was always amicable and encouraging.

My interactions with him were not unique. Along his journey, he touched thousands of Mississippians and was an agent for positive change.

In a public release, SuperTalk owner Steve Davenport said, “Mississippi has lost a giant today. For over 30 years he was my friend – a true brother in broadcast and in life. To Paul, radio wasn’t just a career, it was a calling. His favorite part of the job, as he often said, was ‘our audience family.’ His listeners weren’t just numbers, they were the pulse of everything he did. He made everyone feel like they were sitting across the table from an old friend, drawn in by his voice and captivated by his unwavering passion for Mississippi. I will miss him dearly, just as I know people from all corners of this state will miss him.”

Paul’s golden baritone could have found its way onto national airwaves. It was that good. But Mississippi was home and he chose to make his mark at home.

Others will come after him, but there is no replacing him. Condolences to his family, friends, and listening audience.