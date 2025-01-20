Watch: Trump takes his oath of office as the 47th President of the United States

- Watch the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States and his Vice President J.D. Vance.
About the Author(s)
More Like This
More From This Author
News | Magnolia Tribune •
January 17, 2025
Magnolia Mornings: January 17, 2025
News | Magnolia Tribune •
January 16, 2025
Magnolia Mornings: January 16, 2025
News | Magnolia Tribune •
January 15, 2025
Magnolia Mornings: January 15, 2025
Previous Story
News | Mark Sherman, Associated Press •
January 17, 2025
Supreme Court backs law banning TikTok if it’s not sold by its Chinese parent company
The court held Friday the risk to national security posed by TikTok's ties to China overcomes concerns about limiting speech by the app or its 170 million users in the U.S.
News | Zeke Miller, Associated Press , Josh Boak, Associated Press , Michelle L. Price, Associated Press , Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press •
January 16, 2025
Biden won’t enforce TikTok ban, official says, leaving fate of app to Trump
Congress last year in a law signed by Biden required that TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance divest the company by Jan. 19.