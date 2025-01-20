Mississippi hunkers down ahead of Winter Storm Enzo

Some areas in Mississippi could see snow accumulation, even along the Gulf Coast.

Mississippi is bracing for a rare weather event with Winter Storm Enzo forecast to bring snow to much of the state, even possibly along the Gulf Coast.

Over the weekend, Governor Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency with anticipated prolonged freezing temperatures and winter weather from January 19 through at least January 22.

“Mississippi is expected to see dangerously cold temperatures beginning tonight and lasting through Thursday,” Reeves wrote on X Sunday. “As of now, heavy snow and ice are possible. Significant snow accumulation is expected to occur from Cleveland to Columbus, with heavier accumulations from Yazoo City to southern Mississippi. This could impact travel, so please use caution if you’re driving.”

According to the National Weather Service, some areas in Mississippi could see in excess of 4 inches of snow.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has shared a list of shelters around the state that can be found on its website here.

MEMA is cautioning Mississippians to stay weather aware and to use space heaters wisely. MEMA also notes that prolonged freezing weather can result in power outages and icy roads, encouraging residents to take precautions for their families, pets and pipes.

A few tips MEMA provides if you must get out on the roads as the winter weather moves through include:

Slow down

Do not use cruise control

Avoid sudden movements

Check tire tread, tire pressure, brakes, and windshield wipers BEFORE driving

Leave plenty of distance between your car and other vehicles

Don’t forget your Emergency Kit

At home, MEMA reminds residents to seal windows and doors, insulate pipes, and test smoke alarms.