Magnolia Mornings: January 17, 2025

In Mississippi

1. Governor Reeves orders flags flown at full-staff on Jan. 20

On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves directed that all flags of the United States of America and the State of Mississippi be flown at full-staff on all buildings and grounds of the State of Mississippi and all areas under its jurisdiction beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset on Monday, January 20, 2025, in recognition of Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as the nation’s 47th President.

“This is a historic day for America, and Mississippi looks forward to celebrating it,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “Our state is excited for Donald J. Trump to be sworn in as president, and we look forward to supporting his America First agenda. Mississippi is ready to help Make America Great Again!”

Reeves’ order said all flags will be returned to half-staff at sunrise on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and shall remain at half-staff through sunset on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, ending a thirty-day period in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

2. Bordeaux elected RNC Rules Chairman

The Rules Committee of the Republican National Committee elected Mississippi RNC Committeeman Frank Bordeaux, former MSGOP chairman, as the new Chairman of the RNC’s Rules Committee on Thursday by unanimous vote.

The RNC’s Standing Committee on Rules reviews and proposes rules that govern the internal workings of the Republican National Committee and the party’s presidential nomination process.

According to the MSGOP, Bordeaux assumes the role of Rules Committee Chairman from California RNC Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon, who was recently nominated by President-elect Donald J. Trump to serve as the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bordeaux will also serve as a member of the RNC’s Executive Committee, which exercises all of the executive and administrative functions of the Republican National Committee between meetings of the Republican National Committee.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Ceasefire deal on shaky ground

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing U.S. Congress on July 24, 2024 (Photo from CPSAN feed)

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is on shaky ground.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, “Israel delayed a cabinet vote on the cease-fire deal in Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement, underscoring the pact’s fragility as mediators worked to ensure the deal’s planned implementation on Sunday.”

WSJ reported that “Netanyahu accused Hamas on Thursday of reneging on parts of the agreement during negotiations taking place in Qatar, creating what his office called ‘a last-minute crisis.'”

“The Israeli prime minister’s office said the cabinet, which had been expected to convene early Thursday, wouldn’t meet to vote on the deal until Israeli negotiators said Hamas had accepted all aspects of the deal,” WSJ added. “Israeli officials said later Thursday that the cabinet vote was moved to Friday and a government vote, the last major hurdle the deal needs to clear, was pushed back to Saturday.”

2. Trump’s Ambassador to Denmark to play central role in Greenland talks

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador to Denmark, Ken Howery, a tech investor, “is expected to be central to what Mr. Trump hopes will be a real-estate deal of epic proportions,” reports the New York Times.

“The only hitch is that Denmark, which counts Greenland as its autonomous territory, says the island is not for sale,” NYT reported, adding, “Mr. Trump has been explicit about his expectations for his new ambassador filling a once-sleepy post. When he announced Mr. Howery for the role, which requires Senate confirmation, he reiterated his designs on Greenland for the first time since winning the presidency.”

Sports & Entertainment

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss football great Terrence Metcalf has been elected as a member of the induction class of 2025 for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Metcalf was an All-American standout offensive tackle during his time at Ole Miss from 1997-2001.

Metcalf is now the 10th Rebel player and the 13th total inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame with Ole Miss ties.

2. Ole Miss wants to Stripe the Pavilion for Auburn matchup

Ole Miss Athletics says it’s time to Stripe the SJB Pavilion in red and powder blue when Ole Miss men’s basketball hosts No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 1.

Tipoff is set for 1 or 3 p.m. from Oxford and will be nationally televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

Tickets are sold out for the marquee matchup with the Tigers. Fans can check SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket marketplace of Ole Miss Athletics, for more options. Tickets still remain for all other home games at OleMissTix.com.

Markets & Business

1. Tipping fatigue setting in for consumers

FoxBusiness reports that consumers have reached ‘tipping fatigue.’

“Across the country, the overall tipping average for restaurants came in at 18.8% in the third quarter of 2024, Toast data based on U.S. restaurants that use its systems showed,” FoxBusiness reported. “While that rate remained steady from the prior quarter, it has declined from 19% in the third quarter of 2022 and from 19.2% in the same period in 2021, the data indicated.”

As FoxBusiness noted, Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman “pointed to inflation impacting Americans’ wallets as the ‘main explanation,’ but noted other things have been at play as well.”

“Many people are annoyed with tipping culture,” he said, adding that 59% of American adults hold “at least one negative view” about tipping.

2. Five Mississippians promoted by Neel-Schaffer

Neel-Schaffer has announced the promotion of five Mississippi employees to the role of Senior Vice President or Vice President. They include:

Kevin Stafford, PE, Columbus, MS – Senior VP

Chad Edwards, PE, Brandon, MS – VP

Gabe Faggard, PE, Gautier, MS – VP

Phillip Gibson, PE, Jackson, MS – VP

Sarah McEwen, PE, CFM, Jackson, MS – VP

“These leaders have been instrumental in driving the strategic growth our firm has achieved over the past four years,” said Robert Walker, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s Chief Operating Officer. “Their commitment reflects the dedication of our entire team to upholding our core values of Care, Service, and Excellence, as we work to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.”