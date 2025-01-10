Magnolia Mornings: January 10, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. USDOT announces grants to Mississippi communities

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $19,947,355 grant for Hinds County and Madison.

According to the office of Senator Roger Wicker, the funds will be used to install ADA-compliant sidewalks on the East and West I-55 frontage roads; mark pedestrian crossings, safety signage, crossing push buttons and displays, and lighting for the new sidewalks; add glare screen fencing on top of the concrete median of I-55; add raised medians with pedestrian refuge islands; and add pedestrian facilities on County Line Road and Briarwood Drive over the interstate.

The USDOT also announced a $1,750,000 grant for Mississippi State University and Oktibbeha County. Wicker’s office said those funds will be used to develop a plan to redesign the transportation system around Highway 12 between Bully Boulevard and Spring Street to north of College View Drive.

2. Oyster season opens January 15

French Hermit Oyster as prepared by Vestige in Ocean Springs

WLOX reports that the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will open for the harvest of oysters on January 15.

“MDMR’s Chief Scientific Officer Rick Burris said this year is the first oyster season since the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway in 2019, which decimated the oyster population in the Mississippi Sound,” WLOX reported. “Burris said the oyster population strengthened over the past few years after MDMR worked to restore and enhance oyster reefs in the Mississippi Sound.”

As WLOX notes, MDMR has set harvest limits to 10 sacks per commercial tonging vessel and 15 sacks per commercial oyster dredging vessel. The season will also be limited to a maximum of 11 harvest days.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump to be sentenced in NY

Former President Donald Trump attends trial at Manhattan Criminal court, Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Steven Hirsch /New York Post via AP, Pool)

The New York Times reports that after months of delay, “President-elect Donald J. Trump on Friday is set to become the first American president to be criminally sentenced.”

“He is expected to avoid jail or any other substantive punishment, but the proceeding will still carry significant symbolic importance. It will formalize his status as a felon, making him the first to carry that dubious designation into the presidency,” NYT reported, adding, “Once the jury convicted him on all 34 felony counts in May, the former and future president fought tooth and nail to avoid the embarrassing spectacle of a sentencing. This month, his lawyers filed a series of requests in New York State Court to halt the proceeding, all of which failed, leading him to seek an emergency reprieve from the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The NYT went on to note that the high court on Thursday denied Trump’s request for a stay.

2. DOGE already getting to work

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., from left, walks with Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, who is carrying his son X Æ A-Xii, as they arrive for a roundtable meeting to discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s planned Department of Government Efficiency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As the Washington Post reports, “Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are sending representatives to agencies across the federal government, four people familiar with the matter said, to begin preliminary interviews that will shape the tech executives’ enormous ambitions to tame Washington’s sprawling bureaucracy.”

“In recent days, aides with the nongovernmental ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ tied to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team have spoken with staffers at more than a dozen federal agencies, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media,” WP reported. “The agencies include the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service and the departments of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, and Health and Human Services, the people said.”

WP also reported that “Musk and Ramaswamy have significantly stepped up hiring for their new entity, with more than 50 staffers already working out of the offices of SpaceX, Musk’s rocket-building company, in downtown Washington, two of the people said. DOGE aims to have a staff of close to 100 people in place by Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, they said.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Tebow to speak at MGCCC Foundation event in Biloxi

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Foundation has announced its 15th Annual Scholarship Gala, set for Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi. All proceeds from this black-tie event support student scholarships through the MGCCC Foundation.

The evening will feature Tim Tebow, NFL star, Heisman Trophy winner, and celebrated philanthropist, as the keynote speaker. MGCCC said Tebow’s remarkable journey—from championship titles with the Florida Gators to leading charitable initiatives through the Tim Tebow Foundation—has inspired millions around the world.

With Tebow’s attendance, demand for tickets and sponsorships is expected to be high.

2. USM wins over ULM at home

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) took an 84-67 win over ULM (4-13, 0-4 Sun Belt) on Thursday night at Reed Green in Hattiesburg.

Southern Miss Athletics said Denijay Harris’ 19-point, 18-rebound performance helped the men’s basketball team move to 33-4 at Reed Green Coliseum over the last three seasons.

The Golden Eagles return to action at home on Saturday, January 11, to take on visiting Texas State at 2 p.m. in Sun Belt Conference play.

Markets & Business

1. SCOTUS to hear TikTok case days ahead of app’s ban

TikTok’s future hangs in the balance as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments, The Hill reports. A new federal law could ban the video-sharing platform nationwide in less than 10 days.

“In its waning days, the Biden-era Justice Department will square off in the courtroom against lawyers for TikTok and several creators in a seismic battle that pits national security against free speech,” The Hill reported, adding, “Under the new law passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress, TikTok can no longer be offered on app stores beginning Jan. 19, unless TikTok divests from its Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance, or President Biden agrees to a delay.”

TikTok has more than 170 million users nationwide, The Hill notes.

2. Investors await latest jobs report

The Wall Street Journal reports that investors are on edge ahead of the December nonfarm payrolls report.

“Treasury yields edged higher ahead of the data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The economy is expected to have added 155,000 jobs, down from 227,000 a month earlier, while the unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 4.2%,” WSJ reported. “The jobs report is among the economic data most scrutinized by investors, and a strong reading will focus attention on the likely path of interest rates this year. Investors are currently pricing in one or two quarter-point cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME Group data.”