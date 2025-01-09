Compass Datacenters coming to Meridian with $10 billion data center investment, Gov. Reeves announces

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi" in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File - Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Governor said the investment will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Governor Tate Reeves, speaking at the Mississippi Economic Council’s Capital Day on Thursday, announced to an audience of business and elected leaders the latest economic development notch on his belt — a $10 billion investment by Dallas-based Compass Datacenters for a new data center to be located in Lauderdale County.

Reeves said the new venture by the multinational data center developer is locating its hyperscale data center campus in Meridian. The campus will consist of eight data centers that will be constructed over an eight-year period.

“Through our pro-business policies and favorable business environment, we continue to establish our state as an ideal location for high-tech developments by providing the resources needed for innovation and growth,” Reeves said in a statement.

The development comes after Amazon Web Services announced last January it would also invest approximately $10 billion to build two data facilities in Madison County. Construction of the primary facility off Highway 22 outside of Canton has been feverish. The operation is expected to create 1,000 direct jobs.

Bill Cork, Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority told Magnolia Tribune speed to market, the availability of a shovel-ready site in Meridian I-20/59 Industrial Park and the capabilities of Mississippi Power “were key to Compass Datacenters choosing Lauderdale County.”

“The economic development team in Mississippi is second to none, and we are excited to continue bringing great job opportunities to the citizens of our great state,” Cork added.

The last year has seen a number of large scale technology and aerospace investments outside of data, including a $1.9 billion joint venture project in Marshall County called Amplify Cell Technologies. Once completed, that facility will be the largest manufacture of electric battery cells for heavy trucks in the U.S.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.