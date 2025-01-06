Skip to content
Home
>
DC
>
Trump-Vance certified as winner, will...

Trump-Vance certified as winner, will take office Jan. 20

By: Frank Corder - January 6, 2025

Presidential contenders Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shake hands at 2024 presidential debate

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump, oversaw the electoral vote certification. No objections were raised, and the joint session ended in less than an hour.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have been officially certified as the winners of the 2024 election. The Republican President-elect and Vice President-elect, respectively, will take office on January 20.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for President who lost to Trump, gaveled in the joint session of Congress on Monday to oversee the electoral vote count process. She was joined on the dais by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R).

(Photo from CSPAN)

Vance, an Ohio U.S. Senator, was seated on the front row of the chamber to take in the proceedings as House and Senate tellers presented the electoral vote count of each state in alphabetical order.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer (R) read Mississippi’s electoral count, announcing that the state’s six votes went for Trump and Vance. The GOP ticket won the Magnolia State with over 61 percent of the votes cast on November 5, 2024.

(Photo from CSPAN)

Cheers rose in the chamber from the Republican side of the aisle when the 40 electoral votes from Texas were announced, sending Trump over the 270-threshold necessary to be declared the winner.

Trump and Vance were officially certified as having won 312 electoral votes to the Harris and Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) ticket of 226.

No challenges or objections were raised during the proceedings, a stark contrast to the events of four years ago when multiple challenges were offered from the floor as the win of President Biden and Vice President Harris was certified. A riot at the U.S. Capitol caused the process to be halted while the chambers were secured, taking nearly 15 hours to complete the certification process.

In all, the joint session on Monday lasted less than an hour, a call back to more normal proceedings of past electoral certifications.

(Photo from CSPAN)
Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 3, 2025

Johnson retains gavel in dramatic Speaker vote
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 3, 2025

Reinstating ballot initiative not top of mind for lawmakers as they return to Capitol
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 3, 2025

Legislators Shanks, Horhn running for Mayor
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
January 6, 2025

Stigmas, confusion linger with medical cannabis program in Mississippi