Trump-Vance certified as winner, will take office Jan. 20

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump, oversaw the electoral vote certification. No objections were raised, and the joint session ended in less than an hour.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have been officially certified as the winners of the 2024 election. The Republican President-elect and Vice President-elect, respectively, will take office on January 20.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for President who lost to Trump, gaveled in the joint session of Congress on Monday to oversee the electoral vote count process. She was joined on the dais by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R).

(Photo from CSPAN)

Vance, an Ohio U.S. Senator, was seated on the front row of the chamber to take in the proceedings as House and Senate tellers presented the electoral vote count of each state in alphabetical order.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer (R) read Mississippi’s electoral count, announcing that the state’s six votes went for Trump and Vance. The GOP ticket won the Magnolia State with over 61 percent of the votes cast on November 5, 2024.

(Photo from CSPAN)

Cheers rose in the chamber from the Republican side of the aisle when the 40 electoral votes from Texas were announced, sending Trump over the 270-threshold necessary to be declared the winner.

Trump and Vance were officially certified as having won 312 electoral votes to the Harris and Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) ticket of 226.

No challenges or objections were raised during the proceedings, a stark contrast to the events of four years ago when multiple challenges were offered from the floor as the win of President Biden and Vice President Harris was certified. A riot at the U.S. Capitol caused the process to be halted while the chambers were secured, taking nearly 15 hours to complete the certification process.

In all, the joint session on Monday lasted less than an hour, a call back to more normal proceedings of past electoral certifications.